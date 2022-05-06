The upside of failure: What does failure mean to David Kau?
Failure is something everyone is in some way familiar with. Whether it’s a failed test at school, a failed relationship, or even just a fear of failing - it’s a part of all our lives.
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to comedian David Kau about the upside of failure and his experience with it.
Kau had his first exposure of what it means to fail from school. He apparently never saw failing as an option and finished school at 16.
When it comes to his views on failure now, he says that you’ve only failed once you’ve reached a conclusion and sometimes things will take different time frames.
He now homeschools his children, so they don’t feel the same pressure of passing and failing that he felt throughout school.
He felt that removing this pressure, especially for his son, made a significant difference in not only his schooling but also his general well being.
Kau says looing back on his career, what he saw a failure would be prioritising short-term risky gigs in his youth rather than going for the reliable choice.
For anyone, failure is a part of life and while it might be hard in the moment, it provides us all with a needed opportunity to grow.
Listen to the audio for more:
More from Lifestyle
WhatsApp rolls out emoji reaction to messages, 2GB file sharing
The Meta-owned app announced the changes on Thursday and said a select few users would be able to use the features.Read More
How to know if you are in a parent-child relationship dynamic with your spouse
Clement Manyathela chats to relationship coach Dr Nomasonto Zwane about the different dynamics of a parent-child relationship.Read More
We celebrate 8 Mzansi celeb moms and their awesome kids this Mother's Day
From 947's Anele Mdoda to DJ Zinhle, Pearl Thusi, Zoleka Mandela, and more - these gorgeous moms show off their beautiful kids.Read More
We fulfill an average of 4.7 dreams every day countrywide - Reach For A Dream
Reach For A dream CEO Julia Sotirianakos says people should support the cause and buy slipper stickers for R20.Read More
Moms carry a huge load and their mental health matters, says therapist
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to counselling therapist Lauren Moore.Read More
8 movies to celebrate mom on the 8th, this Mother's Day
Snuggle up with mum this Sunday 8 May and celebrate her with these wonderful movies.Read More
How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around
The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show.Read More
Entrepreneur keeps olive oil dream alive despite no support to buy own farm
The Money Show interviews Loyiso Manga, the founder of award-winning Ubuntu Extra Virgin Olive Oil.Read More
FNB launches govt-backed 'bounce back' loans to help small businesses
Ray White interviews Stuart Theobald, Chairperson of Intellidex, on The Money Show.Read More