The upside of failure: What does failure mean to David Kau?





Failure is something everyone is in some way familiar with. Whether it’s a failed test at school, a failed relationship, or even just a fear of failing - it’s a part of all our lives.

Relebogile Mabotja spoke to comedian David Kau about the upside of failure and his experience with it.

Kau had his first exposure of what it means to fail from school. He apparently never saw failing as an option and finished school at 16.

When it comes to his views on failure now, he says that you’ve only failed once you’ve reached a conclusion and sometimes things will take different time frames.

He now homeschools his children, so they don’t feel the same pressure of passing and failing that he felt throughout school.

He felt that removing this pressure, especially for his son, made a significant difference in not only his schooling but also his general well being.

Kau says looing back on his career, what he saw a failure would be prioritising short-term risky gigs in his youth rather than going for the reliable choice.

For anyone, failure is a part of life and while it might be hard in the moment, it provides us all with a needed opportunity to grow.

Listen to the audio for more: