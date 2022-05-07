'Grateful': Ndlovu Youth Choir releases a new studio album
The Ndlovu Youth Choir took the world by storm a few years ago with their performance on America’s Got Talent and now they’ve released their first studio album.
Relebogile Mabotja had the group in studio to talk to them about their album and how their lives have changed over the last few years.
The album titled ‘Grateful,’ was released on all streaming platforms on late last month and features five original songs.
The members say they have grown so much through being a part of the choir and have had the most incredible opportunities because of it.
Listen to the audio for more:
Source : https://youtu.be/IlGlmAGskGc
