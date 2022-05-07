Home
Lifestyle

Pros and cons of starting a diet: When should we watch what we eat?

7 May 2022 7:18 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
No Diet Day
Diet
Banting diet
healthy eating

It is always important to try eating healthy and not to go overboard with sugar and fried foods, but intense dieting can cause just as many problems if not done safely.

JOHANNESBURG - Dieting is something that can have health benefits but in many cases, can do more harm than good as people over-regulate their bodies and food.

Friday marked International No Diet Day, which was started as a way to give people one day of break from their diets and acknowledge the body image and health issues that can go with heavy dieting.

John Perlman speaks to Rea, a dietician, about the pros and cons of starting a diet.

The same rule that goes along with junk food can also be applied to dieting - anything in moderation.

It is always important to try eating healthy and not to go overboard with sugar and fried foods, but intense dieting can cause just as many problems if not done safely.

Try enjoying healthy foods when you can, but don’t deprive yourself of the food you enjoy just to look a certain way.

Be kind to your body and your body will be kind back to you.

Listen to the full audio for more.


This article first appeared on EWN : Pros and cons of starting a diet: When should we watch what we eat?




