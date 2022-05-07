Triggers can bring back asthma attacks to those who have outgrown it





Annually 3 May is World Asthma Day meant to raise awareness about the disease and how to manage the chronic disease.

CEO of Proactive Health Solutions Dr Fundile Nyati says asthma is often under-treated mainly in low and middle-income countries.

Speaking to Gugs Mhlungu, Dr Nyati says asthma is a result of genetic and environmental factors.

Hereditary and environmental factors do play a role but there are a number of triggers that people who are asthmatic need to know about. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

Things like the airborne allergens like the pollen from the trees, carpets, dust mites and people who have mats in their rooms, mould spots and some people may be triggered by exercise or inhaling cold air. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

Asthma is a chronic condition and can not be cured but what we do know from people diagnosed from a young age is that they can outgrow it or become less severe. The triggers can actually bring it back depending on what you are exposed to. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

