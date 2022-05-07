Triggers can bring back asthma attacks to those who have outgrown it
Annually 3 May is World Asthma Day meant to raise awareness about the disease and how to manage the chronic disease.
CEO of Proactive Health Solutions Dr Fundile Nyati says asthma is often under-treated mainly in low and middle-income countries.
Speaking to Gugs Mhlungu, Dr Nyati says asthma is a result of genetic and environmental factors.
Hereditary and environmental factors do play a role but there are a number of triggers that people who are asthmatic need to know about.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
Things like the airborne allergens like the pollen from the trees, carpets, dust mites and people who have mats in their rooms, mould spots and some people may be triggered by exercise or inhaling cold air.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
Asthma is a chronic condition and can not be cured but what we do know from people diagnosed from a young age is that they can outgrow it or become less severe. The triggers can actually bring it back depending on what you are exposed to.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_97735982_asthma-inhaler-nebuliser-and-medicines-on-wooden-table.html
More from Local
Hillary was a fighter who fought till she took her last breath - Godrich Gardee
Former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) secretary-general Godrich Gardee was speaking at the funeral of his daughter Hillary Gardee.Read More
Gardee's murder could be politically and financially motivated, says Cele
Police Minister Bheki Cele was speaking at the funeral of Hillary Gardee in Mbobela in Mpumalanga on Saturday.Read More
'Grateful': Ndlovu Youth Choir releases a new studio album
Relebogile Mabotja had the Ndlovu Youth Choir in studio to talk to them about their album and how their lives have changed over the last few years.Read More
Children wearing masks doesn't delay development: SA Paediatric Association
Prof Mignon McCulloch, chairperson of the SA Paediatric Association, says having a flexible and sensible approach is what she advises parents to do.Read More
Are retirees paying more taxes?
The tax hike applies to pensioners who receive more than one income.Read More
Judge Hlophe's lawyer explains their appeal against the High Court ruling
John Perlman spoke to Barnabas Xulu, the legal representative for the judge, on this decision and on what grounds it is being appealed.Read More
Eskom reduces rolling power cuts to stage 1 for weekend
This will come into effect at 10pm on Friday night and will continue until 5am on Monday morning.Read More
Mbalula: Toll fees at Tongaat, Umvoti suspended to help flood-hit communities
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has said this during his visit to inspect how roads are being reconstructed in the province.Read More
Hlophe’s failure to block gross misconduct findings 'paves way for impeachment'
In August last year, the JSC found Hlophe guilty of impeachable gross misconduct for trying to sway two Constitutional Court justices back in 2008.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Are there any dangers to using psychedelics?
General Practitioner and Anaesthetist Dr Sean Thornley says these substances are currently illegal in South Africa.Read More
Pros and cons of starting a diet: When should we watch what we eat?
It is always important to try eating healthy and not to go overboard with sugar and fried foods, but intense dieting can cause just as many problems if not done safely.Read More
WhatsApp rolls out emoji reaction to messages, 2GB file sharing
The Meta-owned app announced the changes on Thursday and said a select few users would be able to use the features.Read More
The upside of failure: What does failure mean to David Kau?
Comedian David Kau had his first exposure of what it means to fail from school.Read More
How to know if you are in a parent-child relationship dynamic with your spouse
Clement Manyathela chats to relationship coach Dr Nomasonto Zwane about the different dynamics of a parent-child relationship.Read More
We celebrate 8 Mzansi celeb moms and their awesome kids this Mother's Day
From 947's Anele Mdoda to DJ Zinhle, Pearl Thusi, Zoleka Mandela, and more - these gorgeous moms show off their beautiful kids.Read More
We fulfill an average of 4.7 dreams every day countrywide - Reach For A Dream
Reach For A dream CEO Julia Sotirianakos says people should support the cause and buy slipper stickers for R20.Read More
Moms carry a huge load and their mental health matters, says therapist
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to counselling therapist Lauren Moore.Read More
8 movies to celebrate mom on the 8th, this Mother's Day
Snuggle up with mum this Sunday 8 May and celebrate her with these wonderful movies.Read More