Are there any dangers to using psychedelics?
What are psychedelics and are they bad?
Speaking to Gugs Mhlungu, General Practitioner and Anaesthetist Dr Sean Thornley says there is research being done on psychedelics currently.
He says psychedelics are a class of hallucinogenic drugs whose primary effect is to trigger non-ordinary states of consciousness.
Psychedelics are mind-altering substances that had a bad rep in the 1960s. The traditional psychedelics are magic mushrooms.Dr Sean Thornley, General Practitioner and Anaesthetist - Take Care Clinic
They are shown not to be addictive unlike alcohol, cocaine and all these other substances, obviously, anyone can get addicted to any substance psychologically.Dr Sean Thornley, General Practitioner and Anaesthetist - Take Care Clinic
What they found though is that these substances don't create an addictive potential in people but people need to be careful as they use these substances recreationally.Dr Sean Thornley, General Practitioner and Anaesthetist - Take Care Clinic
Listen to the full interview below:
