Gomora actor Siyabonga Zubane has passed away





Gomora actor Siyabonga Zubane has died.

The 23-year-old played the role of Sdumo on Mzansi Magic telenovela Gomora.

The family says it is waiting on the postmortem to confirm the cause of death.

He previously acted in Mzansi Magic's telenovelaIsibaya.

The family of #gomoramzansi actor Siyabonga Zubane confirm he passed on this morning at his home in Soweto#RIPSiyabongaZubane pic.twitter.com/gd0kqkWpcC — Buzz Life News (@BuzzLifenews) May 7, 2022

Breaking News

Gomora actor Sdumo “Siyabonga Zubane's passes away after committing suicide. #RIP pic.twitter.com/hfejhpRZX9 — God's Suggestion 🌩️ (@S_Glenn_) May 7, 2022

Heartbroken to read that young actor from Gomora has passed from suicide. May he find peace and rest 💔🕯 — Bhut’ Masasa (@MsMasasa) May 7, 2022