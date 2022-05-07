Gomora actor Siyabonga Zubane has passed away
Gomora actor Siyabonga Zubane has died.
The 23-year-old played the role of Sdumo on Mzansi Magic telenovela Gomora.
The family says it is waiting on the postmortem to confirm the cause of death.
He previously acted in Mzansi Magic's telenovelaIsibaya.
The family of #gomoramzansi actor Siyabonga Zubane confirm he passed on this morning at his home in Soweto#RIPSiyabongaZubane pic.twitter.com/gd0kqkWpcC— Buzz Life News (@BuzzLifenews) May 7, 2022
Breaking News— God's Suggestion 🌩️ (@S_Glenn_) May 7, 2022
Gomora actor Sdumo “Siyabonga Zubane's passes away after committing suicide. #RIP pic.twitter.com/hfejhpRZX9
Heartbroken to read that young actor from Gomora has passed from suicide. May he find peace and rest 💔🕯— Bhut’ Masasa (@MsMasasa) May 7, 2022
More from Entertainment
We celebrate 8 Mzansi celeb moms and their awesome kids this Mother's Day
From 947's Anele Mdoda to DJ Zinhle, Pearl Thusi, Zoleka Mandela, and more - these gorgeous moms show off their beautiful kids.Read More
8 movies to celebrate mom on the 8th, this Mother's Day
Snuggle up with mum this Sunday 8 May and celebrate her with these wonderful movies.Read More
'You're the best': 5 Mother’s Day gifts for under R100
While we would all love to buy our mums the world to show them how much they mean to us, sometimes we need to show our love without breaking the bank.Read More
Zonke shares her gratitude to God in new single 'Oko'
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, the Multi-platinum award-winning singer-songwriter Zonke Dikane says her full album will be out in May.Read More
Presley Chweneyagae: I am a rural boy and was stuck between football and acting
Actor/producer Presley Chweneyagae talks about his childhood, career and the role his mother had in pursuing his career.Read More
WATCH: Guy proposing marriage at McDonald's has everyone talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Cotton Fest – A love affair for creatives
Maki Molapo attended her first Cotton Fest and this is what she had to say about it.Read More
How much should you spend on a wedding? A couple's cheap nuptials go viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Big brother teaching sister how to ride bike pulls at heartstrings
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More