Did you know male seahorses have to prove they are worthy of carrying the eggs?
Even though seahorses are slow swimmers and tiny - they are spectacular.
Seahorses can change colours, move their eyes independently and more interestingly the males are the only animals in the world that can get pregnant and give birth.
Gugs Mhlungu speaks to uShaka Sea World Executive Manager Maryke Masson about the life of seahorses.
Not only do the males have to carry the eggs, but they also have to prove that they are worth it. They have to show off the pouch which is the incubator for the eggs and they do it through these impressive dances and rituals to show them that it is the right size.Maryke Masson, Executive Manager - uShaka Sea World
They have anything from five to a thousand babies depending on the species. The babies then need to swim away and the survival rate is very little because they look like prey.Maryke Masson, Executive Manager - uShaka Sea World
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_93360427_seahorse.html?vti=lygiob4iwvahhxqb2k-1-9
