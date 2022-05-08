Expiry date, sell by date, use by date: What's the difference?
The Consumer Goods Council of South Africa says 60% of South African households are food insecure.
The council adds an estimated 13 million people go to bed hungry every night.
Gugs Mhlungu speaks to Matlou Setati an executive Consumer Goods Council of South Africa who explains how consumers can read food labels.
The date marking is very critical for food safety, food nutrition and also to avoid food loss and waste.Matlou Setati, Executive - Food Safety Initiative, Consumer Goods Council of South Africa
Dry products are normally harmless, canned products that have been processed, if the can has not been tampered with, you can keep them for ages.Matlou Setati, Executive - Food Safety Initiative, Consumer Goods Council of South Africa
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/gastas/gastas1509/gastas150900026/45914151-discarded-fruit-and-bread-on-the-organic-waste.jpg
More from Local
Two more arrests made in the murder of Hillary Gardee
Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of Hillary Gardee and police are not ruling out the possibility of more arrests.Read More
Hillary was a fighter who fought till she took her last breath - Godrich Gardee
Former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) secretary-general Godrich Gardee was speaking at the funeral of his daughter Hillary Gardee.Read More
Triggers can bring back asthma attacks to those who have outgrown it
CEO of Proactive Health Solutions Dr Fundile Nyati talks about the management of asthma.Read More
Gardee's murder could be politically and financially motivated, says Cele
Police Minister Bheki Cele was speaking at the funeral of Hillary Gardee in Mbobela in Mpumalanga on Saturday.Read More
'Grateful': Ndlovu Youth Choir releases a new studio album
Relebogile Mabotja had the Ndlovu Youth Choir in studio to talk to them about their album and how their lives have changed over the last few years.Read More
Children wearing masks doesn't delay development: SA Paediatric Association
Prof Mignon McCulloch, chairperson of the SA Paediatric Association, says having a flexible and sensible approach is what she advises parents to do.Read More
Are retirees paying more taxes?
The tax hike applies to pensioners who receive more than one income.Read More
Judge Hlophe's lawyer explains their appeal against the High Court ruling
John Perlman spoke to Barnabas Xulu, the legal representative for the judge, on this decision and on what grounds it is being appealed.Read More
Eskom reduces rolling power cuts to stage 1 for weekend
This will come into effect at 10pm on Friday night and will continue until 5am on Monday morning.Read More