Two more arrests made in the murder of Hillary Gardee
MPUMALANGA - Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of Hillary Gardee and police are not ruling out the possibility of more arrests.
These arrests bring the total number to three, so far. A 39-year-old suspect was nabbed at Nkomazi on Friday.
28-year-old Gardee, the daughter of the EFF's former secretary general Godrich Gardee, was laid to rest at Kwamagugu township in Mpumalanga on Saturday.
Gardee's body was found by passers-by in Sabie on Tuesday - four days after she had been reported missing.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Donald Mdluli said the pair were arrested in Nelspruit between Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday morning.
"Through the investigation, which is still proceeding, the information actually assisted a lot as the two suspects are believed to be the right ones."
Meanwhile, in statement the EFF welcomed the arrests, saying the police had made good on their promise to make concrete progress in finding the perpetrators in a short space time.
The suspects will appear in the Nelspruit Magistrates Court on Monday.
This article first appeared on EWN : Two more arrests made in the murder of Hillary Gardee
Source : @HillaryGardee/Twitter
