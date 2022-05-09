With 3 suspects arrested, police want space to investigate Hillary Gardee murder
JOHANNESBURG - As the suspects in the Hillary Gardee murder case are expected to appear in court on Monday, Mpumalanga police have pleaded with the public to allow them space to conduct further investigations into the 28-year-old's murder.
Three people have been arrested after the search for Gardee, who had been reported missing on 29 April, ended in tragedy.
Her body was found in the bushes near Sabie, four days later.
Gardee was reportedly shot in the head and was stabbed in the chest
In a tribute at her funeral at Kwamagugu on Saturday, Gardee’s father, former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee, said that police inaction in over 100 crimes in the area was the reason that his daughter became the latest victim.
Authorities have been under pressure to deliver results, with the EFF accusing them of missing crucial details in their preliminary investigation into Hillary Gardee’s death.
They claim that the police missed the bullet wound in the back of her head.
In their latest statement, however, the party commended the police for arresting two more suspects on Saturday night after a 39-year-old was handcuffed on Friday night.
Police spokesperson Donald Mdhluli said that provincial commissioner Daphney Manamela had asked for public support.
"For the sake of succeeding in this case, the public – including the media, is urged to support the team of investigators as they follow some leads so that everyone that has had a hand in the murder of Hillary Gardee is brought to book,” Mdhuli said.
Police have not ruled out the possibility of more arrests.
WATCH: 'We will miss you dearly': Hillary Gardee laid to rest
This article first appeared on EWN : With 3 suspects arrested, police want space to investigate Hillary Gardee murder
Source : @HillaryGardee/Twitter
