'Don't blow it. Your tax refund should be put towards your financial goals'





What is the best way to use your tax refund?

Whatever you do, don't spend it recklessly, says tax specialist Carrie Norden

Norden says the money should be used towards building your financial goals

Paying bills, money, calculator. Image: Michal Jarmoluk on Pixabay

If you're one of the fortunate people who've received an unexpected tax refund from SARS, you might be unsure of what to do with it.

While it may be tempting to splurge it all, Allan Gray tax specialist Carrie Norden says the money should go towards committing to your financial needs.

It's important to think strategically about how you use your money and try to make decisions that are in line with your financial goals, she says.

Looking at your tax refund in the same way that you do your salary may help you get the most out of it, Norden explains.

"Treat the money how you would have treated the rest of your income and allocate it along those lines."

She says there are various ways to maximise your tax refund, such as putting it towards a retirement annuity (RA), pension or provident fund, investing in a tax-free unit trust, or using it as a deposit for a money market account.

The best solution will be suited to your financial goals, Norden says.

While it's tempting to splurge on something that you want for yourself or your family, it's very important to try remain committed to your financial planning and your financial goals. Carrie Norden, Senior tax specialist - Allan Gray

There are different products that you could invest in, but that could depend on what your objectives are and your goals. Carrie Norden, Senior tax specialist - Allan Gray

