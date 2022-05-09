Ex-Proteas spinner Adams declines to testify at Boucher disciplinary hearing
CAPE TOWN - Former South Africa spinner, Paul Adams, will not be testifying at the upcoming disciplinary hearing of Proteas head coach, Mark Boucher.
Adams made the announcement on social media on Sunday.
The Proteas head coach is facing charges of racism, laid by Cricket South Africa, following last year's Social Justice and National Building hearings into discrimination in cricket.
At the hearings, Adams said that his former teammate Boucher had led a song with a derogatory nickname for him during fines meetings after matches.
In his social media post on Twitter, he said that he went to the Social Justice and National Building hearings with "no malice but with good intentions" so that present and future players would not have to go through what he did when he played for the Proteas. He added that he also wanted to make people aware that there needed to be "education and acknowledgment around racism and for us to have a greater respect for each other within our society in South Africa."
PAUL ADAMS MEDIA STATEMENT pic.twitter.com/MdDVYFapyq— Paul Adams (@PaulAdams39) May 8, 2022
Adams then explained why he would not be testifying at Boucher's disciplinary, saying that "it is not my job or desire to find Mark Boucher guilty or not guilty, and to cross-examined and turned into the main focus of attention. Therefore I will not be testifying at Mark Boucher's upcoming disciplinary hearing."
Boucher's disciplinary hearing, which could result in his dismissal as head coach of the Proteas, is scheduled to start on 16 May to 20 May. Several current players are expected to be called to testify in defence of Boucher.
This article first appeared on EWN : Ex-Proteas spinner Adams declines to testify at Boucher disciplinary hearing
Source : Kgothatso Mogale/Eyewitness News
More from Sport
Chad le Clos' surfacing from the deep waters of depression
The South African swimmer went through a dip in performance last year after a traumatic experience left him struggling mentally. But after therapy, he’s in winning form again.Read More
CSA announces Momentum Proteas’ contracted squad for 2022/23
In the lead up to that schedule, Cricket South Africa on Monday announced a list of 15 players who have been awarded national contracts for the 2022/23 season.Read More
Sundowns wrap up record fifth straight PSL league title
The newly-crowned league champions wrapped up the title with four games to spare.Read More
Kaizer Chiefs sack Stuart Baxter
The Scotsman, in his second stint in charge of the club, leaves with the Soweto giant in fourth place, a massive 18 points behind runaway league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.Read More
'This race was different from others,' says Two Oceans winner Gerda Steyn
Record-breaking ultramarathon athlete, Gerda Steyn, speaks about her recent success at the Two Oceans Marathon.Read More
Celebrity boxing matches do nothing for the sport, says expert
Boxing correspondent Peter Leopeng says the match between Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiQ just shows that Nyovest is a marketing genius.Read More
Track star Viwe Jingqi on making history in SA and where she's headed next
Most recently, Viwe Jingqi broke the South African Under-18 100m record thrice at the National Junior Athletics Championships in Potchefstroom.Read More
Decision on Two Oceans event permit looms: 'We've tried very hard to negotiate'
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith.Read More
Maharaj stars as Proteas skittle out Bangladesh to wrap up Test series victory
Bangladesh resumed play on day four on 27/3 in pursuit of the 413 target but South African spinners, Maharaj and Simon Harmer, picked up regular wickets to help the side to victory.Read More