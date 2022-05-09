



CAPE TOWN - Former South Africa spinner, Paul Adams, will not be testifying at the upcoming disciplinary hearing of Proteas head coach, Mark Boucher.

Adams made the announcement on social media on Sunday.

The Proteas head coach is facing charges of racism, laid by Cricket South Africa, following last year's Social Justice and National Building hearings into discrimination in cricket.

At the hearings, Adams said that his former teammate Boucher had led a song with a derogatory nickname for him during fines meetings after matches.

In his social media post on Twitter, he said that he went to the Social Justice and National Building hearings with "no malice but with good intentions" so that present and future players would not have to go through what he did when he played for the Proteas. He added that he also wanted to make people aware that there needed to be "education and acknowledgment around racism and for us to have a greater respect for each other within our society in South Africa."

PAUL ADAMS MEDIA STATEMENT pic.twitter.com/MdDVYFapyq — Paul Adams (@PaulAdams39) May 8, 2022

Adams then explained why he would not be testifying at Boucher's disciplinary, saying that "it is not my job or desire to find Mark Boucher guilty or not guilty, and to cross-examined and turned into the main focus of attention. Therefore I will not be testifying at Mark Boucher's upcoming disciplinary hearing."

Boucher's disciplinary hearing, which could result in his dismissal as head coach of the Proteas, is scheduled to start on 16 May to 20 May. Several current players are expected to be called to testify in defence of Boucher.

This article first appeared on EWN : Ex-Proteas spinner Adams declines to testify at Boucher disciplinary hearing