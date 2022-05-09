Disability legislation will enforce automatic compliance, says top official





According to the World Health Organization, persons with disabilities make up to 15% of the world’s population.

In an effort to advance the rights and visibility of people living with disabilities, the Intelligence Transfer Centre is set to host the third annual Disability Conference and Opportunity Expo on 11-12 May 2022.

The director of advocacy and mainstreaming: Department of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities, Benny Palime, spoke to Ray White on The Breakfast Show to share what the conference aims to do.

Palime added that the semi-virtual conference will address the nation about people with disabilities, their rights as well as policy and legislation on disability.

In comparison to pre-1994, Palime says that while some legislation is still intact the only difference is the level of compliance currently.

Legislation should move from punitive measures of enforcement such as issuing fines for non-compliance and instead enforce it automatically, says Palime. The legislation set to be enacted in 2024 will bring about such action.

The conference will be hosted at the Indaba hotel in Fourways, Johannesburg. Visit their website for more details.