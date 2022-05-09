Men's individual work will teach boys to be better men, says psychologist





According to Soul City, ''Men experience their own masculinity on an intensely personal/individual and private level.''

Oppressive attitudes on gender roles in society are largely influenced by culture, history and race. They do not only negatively affect women but men as well, which leaves the important responsibility of change at a very difficult and interpersonal level.

Clement Manyathela chats to Mtheto Tshemese, clinical psychologist and social commentator on how parents can teach their boy children teach to relate positively to women.

In order to deter boys away from enacting violence within themselves as well as in the world, boys have to be taught that they are human beings with a wide range of emotions says the clinical psychologist.

Tshemese adds that boy children perpetuate what they see both in the home as well as society, stating that the men's everyday behavior is a reflection of society's attitude.

The men we are, [is] a reflection of our attitudes Mthetho Tshemese, Clinical psychologist and social commentator

Observational learning and influences outside the home

Tshemese says that the first institution where boy children make observations is the home.

Leading by example or observational learning is the best way to teach children how to act says Tshemese.

Unfortunately for boy children the minute they step out of their homes they are influenced a lot more by society because they want to belong. Mthetho Tshemese, Clinical psychologist and social commentator

The clinical psychologist says boy children are faced with external pressures to conform to the patriarchal status quo, which may be harmful to themselves in addition to others.

He says that despite this, what they see from the men at home influences how they will navigate and negotiate their intimate relationships in the future.

Unfortunately from our homes you find that there are gender segregated roles, what is expected for a boy is not the same thing that is expected of a girl Mthetho Tshemese, Clinical psychologist and social commentator

Listen to the full podcast below