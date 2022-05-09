



EAST LONDON - Oscar Mabuyane has been re-elected as the African National Congress (ANC)'s Eastern Cape chairperson.

This after beating his opponent Babalo Madikizela during the governing party's provincial elective conference.

His victory comes after a tense contest, characterised by several disputes over branch membership formations, court interdicts and even deadly attacks on members.

It was a clear victory for Mabuyane, as he beat Madikizela by a high margin.

In a winner takes all event, Mabuyane's allies were also elected with him.

The Eastern Cape ANC's new deputy chairperson is Mlungisi Mvoko.

Lulama Ngcukayitobi has been elected provincial secretary.

He will be deputised by Helen Sauls-August.

The new provincial treasurer is Zolile Williams, who is expected to vacate his position as municipal manager at the Joe Gqabi municipality.

BREAKING: Oscar Mabuyane is re-elected as the ANC's Eastern Cape Chairperson. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/N1yvDiJTJb — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 9, 2022

#ANCEC 1477 ballots counted. Oscar Mabuyane got 812 of those votes. TLM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 9, 2022

This article first appeared on EWN : Oscar Mabuyane re-elected as Eastern Cape ANC chairperson