Hillary Gardee murder suspects abandon bail applications

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Meryl Pick - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Webafrica is closing its offices and going fully virtual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sean Nourse - CEO at Webafrica
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Tech with Toby Shapshak
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
Vida Cafe has bought a healthy foods brand, Sweetbeet,
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Darren Levy - CEO at Vida e cafe
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature - Moral Tribes: Emotion, Reason, and the Gap Between Us and Them by Joshua Greene
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People's Money - Thando Thabethe, Radio presenter and actress
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thando "Thabooty" Thabethe
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Steenhuisen on visit to Ukraine: I wanted to see impact of war with my own eyes The DA leader's recent visit to the war-torn country came under a lot of public scrutiny with some calling it a PR stunt. 9 May 2022 4:28 PM
Eskom announces stage 2 load shedding from 5-10 pm on Monday Earlier, the power utility warned that it may be forced to implement load shedding due to the power system being severely constrai... 9 May 2022 4:04 PM
Williams to resign as municipal manager after being elected EC ANC treasurer Speaking at a media briefing shortly after being announced as a new treasurer, Williams said he needed some time to complete a han... 9 May 2022 3:28 PM
Oscar Mabuyane re-elected as Eastern Cape ANC chairperson It was a clear victory for Oscar Mabuyane, as he beat rival Babalo Madikizela by a high margin. 9 May 2022 12:02 PM
ANC Mpumalanga chief whip office worried as employee accused in Gardee's murder The 28-year-old daughter of former Economic Freedom Fighters secretary-general Godrich Gardee went missing from the Mbombela CBD o... 9 May 2022 11:18 AM
Prasa still paying millions in salaries to employees that don't exist - Herron Good party secretary-general Brett Herron chats to CapeTalk Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto. 9 May 2022 9:35 AM
Mining taxes saved SA after Covid – cut red tape, and let investment rip! Bruce Whitfield interviews Tebello Chabana, Senior Executive: Public Affairs and Transformation at the Chamber of Mines. 9 May 2022 6:16 PM
Eskom reduces rolling power cuts to stage 1 for weekend This will come into effect at 10pm on Friday night and will continue until 5am on Monday morning. 6 May 2022 4:45 PM
Africa's travel exhibitors share experiences at this year's indaba From Cape to Cairo, Clement Manyathela spotlights guests that contribute to Africa's tourism industry through business or pleasure... 6 May 2022 11:23 AM
Can sleeping in separate bedrooms benefit you as a couple? While there are many reasons why couples may decide to sleep apart, many of opt for it as a way to guarantee better sleep quality.... 9 May 2022 5:32 PM
How to navigate dynamics that are particular to blended families Blended families can consist of a couple, the children they have together, adopted children and/or their children from previous re... 9 May 2022 4:33 PM
Men's individual work will teach boys to be better men, says psychologist Clement Manyathela chats to Mtheto Tshemese, clinical psychologist and social commentator addressing what do parents need to teach... 9 May 2022 12:35 PM
Ex-Proteas spinner Adams declines to testify at Boucher disciplinary hearing Proteas head coach Mark Boucher is facing charges of racism, laid by Cricket South Africa, following last year's Social Justice an... 9 May 2022 8:08 AM
Chad le Clos' surfacing from the deep waters of depression The South African swimmer went through a dip in performance last year after a traumatic experience left him struggling mentally. B... 3 May 2022 3:28 PM
CSA announces Momentum Proteas' contracted squad for 2022/23 In the lead up to that schedule, Cricket South Africa on Monday announced a list of 15 players who have been awarded national cont... 2 May 2022 2:31 PM
Gomora actor Siyabonga Zubane has passed away The 23-year-old played the role of Sdumo on Mzansi Magic telenovela Gomora. 7 May 2022 3:56 PM
We celebrate 8 Mzansi celeb moms and their awesome kids this Mother's Day From 947's Anele Mdoda to DJ Zinhle, Pearl Thusi, Zoleka Mandela, and more - these gorgeous moms show off their beautiful kids. 6 May 2022 1:19 PM
8 movies to celebrate mom on the 8th, this Mother's Day Snuggle up with mum this Sunday 8 May and celebrate her with these wonderful movies. 6 May 2022 10:32 AM
Steenhuisen on visit to Ukraine: I wanted to see impact of war with my own eyes The DA leader's recent visit to the war-torn country came under a lot of public scrutiny with some calling it a PR stunt. 9 May 2022 4:28 PM
Here's why there's uproar over the US Supreme Court's draft on abortion The passing of this draft bill could be a massive setback for Americans as abortion rights would no longer be protected, which cou... 4 May 2022 2:53 PM
S.Africans question Steenhuisen's Ukraine visit: 'What are you doing there?' Steenhuisen is in Ukraine this week where he is on a fact-finding missions. He will visit various refugee camps and meet with vari... 2 May 2022 4:48 PM
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
Sanlam and global player Allianz team up to create Pan-African insurance giant Bruce Whitfield discusses the joint venture with Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital 4 May 2022 6:56 PM
The importance of the 'S' in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show. 5 May 2022 9:51 PM
[WATCH] 'Lovely to look at, but luxury advertising so formulaic it's ludicrous!' Where's the brand competitiveness? Andy Rice looks at Dolce & Gabbana's latest male fragrance campaign on The Money Show. 4 May 2022 8:45 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: Debunking what seeks to separate blacks from the black 'thing' The commanding heights of the economy remain in the hands of white people, controlling the four factors of production, which are e... 4 May 2022 1:31 PM
Hillary Gardee murder suspects abandon bail applications

9 May 2022 12:41 PM
by Sifiso Zulu & Gladys Mutele
Sipho Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele and Mduduzi Nkala have appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court where deliberations are currently underway over the application for postponement.

JOHANNESBURG - All three suspects in the murder of Hillary Gardee have abandoned their bail applications.

Sipho Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele and Mduduzi Nkala have appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court where deliberations are currently underway over the application for postponement.

The 28-year-old daughter of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s former secretary-general, Godrich Gardee, went missing last month and her body was discovered near Sabbie in Mpumalanga.


This article first appeared on EWN : Hillary Gardee murder suspects abandon bail applications




Steenhuisen on visit to Ukraine: I wanted to see impact of war with my own eyes

9 May 2022 4:28 PM

The DA leader’s recent visit to the war-torn country came under a lot of public scrutiny with some calling it a PR stunt.

Eskom announces stage 2 load shedding from 5-10 pm on Monday

9 May 2022 4:04 PM

Earlier, the power utility warned that it may be forced to implement load shedding due to the power system being severely constrained in the evenings.

Williams to resign as municipal manager after being elected EC ANC treasurer

9 May 2022 3:28 PM

Speaking at a media briefing shortly after being announced as a new treasurer, Williams said he needed some time to complete a handover report as the municipal manager at the Joe Gqabi Municipality.

Here's how the Transport Minister plans to get SA's railways back on track

9 May 2022 3:14 PM

The 'renaissance of the railways' - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has given details on the National Rail Policy White Paper.

Charlotte Maxeke Hospital’s emergency unit reopened over a year after fire

9 May 2022 2:52 PM

With repairs to the fire-ravaged hospital’s accident and emergency unit now complete, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said the department’s focus would now turn to the obstetrics and gynaecology department.

Stay alert! Eskom may implement load shedding at short notice

9 May 2022 1:53 PM

It said this was due to the power system being severely constrained in the evenings.

Oscar Mabuyane re-elected as Eastern Cape ANC chairperson

9 May 2022 12:02 PM

It was a clear victory for Oscar Mabuyane, as he beat rival Babalo Madikizela by a high margin.

ANC Mpumalanga chief whip office worried as employee accused in Gardee's murder

9 May 2022 11:18 AM

The 28-year-old daughter of former Economic Freedom Fighters secretary-general Godrich Gardee went missing from the Mbombela CBD on 29 April.

Voting finally underway in ANC Eastern Cape election ... 'stakes are quite high'

9 May 2022 8:53 AM

Ray White speaks to political analyst Ralph Motshekga about the highs and lows of the ANC EC conference at the weekend.

Charlotte Maxeke Hospital's casualty department set to reopen on Monday

9 May 2022 8:22 AM

The hospital was gutted by a fire more than a year ago.

Nehawu condemns 'unfair dismissal' of shop stewards at Unisa
9 May 2022 5:51 PM

9 May 2022 5:51 PM

Putin: Launching military operation in Ukraine 'the only right decision'
9 May 2022 5:43 PM

9 May 2022 5:43 PM

'We are quite scared': Another Khayelitsha mass shooting shocks community
9 May 2022 5:19 PM

9 May 2022 5:19 PM

