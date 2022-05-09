How to navigate dynamics that are particular to blended families
A blended family describes households outside of the widely known nuclear family structure of a mom, dad and their biological offspring.
Blended families can consist of a couple, the children they have together, adopted children and/or their children from previous relationships.
Africa Malane on Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Nosipho Mbatha, a parenting coach and the founder of Nurture with Nozi, on how to navigate dynamics that are particular to blended families.
Preparing your child for the reality of a new parent or sibling is not an easy task.
Validating children's experiences of the world and talking about being in a blended family is very important for the success of the new family, says Mbatha.
Mbatha's work with adoption has showcased the importance of spreading love equally in the home.
She suggests that parents should practice self love in relation to people, whether they have a biological connection to them or not.
The parenting coach also emphasised that the children's feelings about how they are receiving love far outweighs what parents might feel.
Are you loving them in a way they want to be loved regardless of whether they are your biological children or not?Nosipho Mbatha, parenting coach and founder of Nurture with Nozi
Listen to the audio for more:
