Stay alert! Eskom may implement load shedding at short notice
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has on Monday warned that load shedding might have to be implemented at short notice.
It said this was due to the power system being severely constrained in the evenings.
The utility is keeping a close eye on the system for any breakdowns in the currently available capacity.
Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “Eskom expects to return to service a generation unit each at Kusile and Kendal power stations before the evening peak. Should any of these units fail to return as expected, the power system will be severely constrained, presenting an increased probability of loadshedding at short notice.
"The return to service of a generation unit each at Matimba and Lethabo, as well as two units each at Hendrina and three at Tutuka power stations have been delayed, increasing the evening peak constraints.”
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) May 9, 2022
The power system will be severely constrained during evening peaks, with the possibility of loadshedding at short notice should there be any unit breakdowns pic.twitter.com/yE34NUM4zX
This article first appeared on EWN : Stay alert! Eskom may implement load shedding at short notice
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_66231293_a-finger-is-turning-on-a-light-switch-.html?vti=mo0tvsg3o8mz2jx28i-1-6
More from Local
Steenhuisen on visit to Ukraine: I wanted to see impact of war with my own eyes
The DA leader’s recent visit to the war-torn country came under a lot of public scrutiny with some calling it a PR stunt.Read More
Eskom announces stage 2 load shedding from 5-10 pm on Monday
Earlier, the power utility warned that it may be forced to implement load shedding due to the power system being severely constrained in the evenings.Read More
Williams to resign as municipal manager after being elected EC ANC treasurer
Speaking at a media briefing shortly after being announced as a new treasurer, Williams said he needed some time to complete a handover report as the municipal manager at the Joe Gqabi Municipality.Read More
Here's how the Transport Minister plans to get SA's railways back on track
The 'renaissance of the railways' - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has given details on the National Rail Policy White Paper.Read More
Charlotte Maxeke Hospital’s emergency unit reopened over a year after fire
With repairs to the fire-ravaged hospital’s accident and emergency unit now complete, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said the department’s focus would now turn to the obstetrics and gynaecology department.Read More
Hillary Gardee murder suspects abandon bail applications
Sipho Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele and Mduduzi Nkala have appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court where deliberations are currently underway over the application for postponement.Read More
Oscar Mabuyane re-elected as Eastern Cape ANC chairperson
It was a clear victory for Oscar Mabuyane, as he beat rival Babalo Madikizela by a high margin.Read More
ANC Mpumalanga chief whip office worried as employee accused in Gardee's murder
The 28-year-old daughter of former Economic Freedom Fighters secretary-general Godrich Gardee went missing from the Mbombela CBD on 29 April.Read More
Voting finally underway in ANC Eastern Cape election ... 'stakes are quite high'
Ray White speaks to political analyst Ralph Motshekga about the highs and lows of the ANC EC conference at the weekend.Read More