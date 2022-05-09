Can sleeping in separate bedrooms benefit you as a couple?
One in four couples now sleep in separate bedrooms, according to the Better Sleep Council and the National Sleep Foundation.
Africa Melane speaks to clinical psychologist Bradley Daniels on why some couples who choose to sleep in separate bedrooms should make a point of being more intimate than others.
While there are many reasons why couples may decide to sleep apart, many of opt for it as a way to guarantee better sleep quality.
Intimacy, which is more than just bedroom hanky panky, is something couples must prioritise, says Daniels.
It can be messages, kisses, pillow talk, giving a warm embrace and other heartfelt connections.
Partners should also be very mindful of why their strategy is in place to ensure that the decision benefits the relationship.
The clinical psychologist adds that while each union is observed on a case-by-case basis, falling into feeling neglected or abandoned is common place for a lot of couples.
One can easily get lost in their own world when sleeping in different rooms, something that Daniels says lovers should be weary of.
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Lifestyle
How to navigate dynamics that are particular to blended families
Blended families can consist of a couple, the children they have together, adopted children and/or their children from previous relationships.Read More
Men's individual work will teach boys to be better men, says psychologist
Clement Manyathela chats to Mtheto Tshemese, clinical psychologist and social commentator addressing what do parents need to teach their sons about women?Read More
Disability legislation will enforce automatic compliance, says top official
Benny Palime joins ray White to talk about the third annual Disability Conference and Opportunity Expo.Read More
'Don't blow it. Your tax refund should be put towards your financial goals'
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Allan Gray tax specialist Carrie Norden.Read More
Did you know male seahorses have to prove they are worthy of carrying the eggs?
Gugs Mhlungu speaks to uShaka Sea World executive manager Maryke Masson about the life of seahorses.Read More
Triggers can bring back asthma attacks to those who have outgrown it
CEO of Proactive Health Solutions Dr Fundile Nyati talks about the management of asthma.Read More
Are there any dangers to using psychedelics?
General Practitioner and Anaesthetist Dr Sean Thornley says these substances are currently illegal in South Africa.Read More
Pros and cons of starting a diet: When should we watch what we eat?
It is always important to try eating healthy and not to go overboard with sugar and fried foods, but intense dieting can cause just as many problems if not done safely.Read More
WhatsApp rolls out emoji reaction to messages, 2GB file sharing
The Meta-owned app announced the changes on Thursday and said a select few users would be able to use the features.Read More