



Internet service provider Webafrica is closing its remaining offices and going fully remote.

When the company offered employees the chance to return to their workplaces, few took it up.

The company has already closed its Cape Town offices while the Johannesburg office remains open until February next year.

© andreypopov/123rf.com

“A sizeable proportion of our customers are totally reliant on Webafrica to keep them connected and productive,” says Sean Nourse, CEO of Webafrica.

Nourse says his employees are about 20% more productive at home than at work.

He says they appreciate not sitting in traffic and saving money on fuel.

“If remote working can give our staff that extra time to spend with their children or make family responsibilities easier on them, I’d say it’s definitely worth it,” says Nourse.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Sean Nourse, CEO at Webafrica (scroll up to listen).

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Webafrica closes all remaining offices