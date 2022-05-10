Streaming issues? Report here
The National Treasury says the SAA deal could still financially burden the fiscus
Market Commentary
Will Biovac still produce vaccines for Pfizer as Aspen struggles with uptake
How a security start-up, Nedscaper is making strides
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
Africa Business Focus
ZOOM Investment School - Long term investing opportunities in a bear market
Vida e Caffè buys Sweetbeet – plans big expansion

10 May 2022 12:26 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Vida e caffe
Darren Levy
Sweetbeet

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Darren Levy, CEO at Vida e Caffè.

Vida e Caffè has, since buying healthy food chain Sweetbeet at the end of last year, opened four new stores.

It wants to have 18 outlets by February 2023.

There are 220 Vida e Caffè stores in South Africa and the rest of the Continent.

A celery and broccoli smoothie. © derkien/123rf.com

Sweetbeet will retain its brand identity but will, in some locations, operate next to Vida e Caffè.

Founders Andrea Hamman and Francois Hamman operate Sweetbeet with the Vida e Caffè executive team.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Darren Levy, CEO at Vida e Caffè (scroll up to listen).

We’re incredibly excited about the outlook for coffee…

Darren Levy, CEO - Vida e Caffè

Sweetbeet is a Cape Town-based business that was started… in 2018… an amazing meeting of minds… the perfect partnership…

Darren Levy, CEO - Vida e Caffè

It’s our 21st birthday… This is our first acquisition… We’ve been on the lookout for something like this for some time…

Darren Levy, CEO - Vida e Caffè

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Vida e Caffè buys Sweetbeet – plans big expansion




