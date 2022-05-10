Vida e Caffè buys Sweetbeet – plans big expansion
Vida e Caffè has, since buying healthy food chain Sweetbeet at the end of last year, opened four new stores.
It wants to have 18 outlets by February 2023.
There are 220 Vida e Caffè stores in South Africa and the rest of the Continent.
Sweetbeet will retain its brand identity but will, in some locations, operate next to Vida e Caffè.
Founders Andrea Hamman and Francois Hamman operate Sweetbeet with the Vida e Caffè executive team.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Darren Levy, CEO at Vida e Caffè (scroll up to listen).
We’re incredibly excited about the outlook for coffee…Darren Levy, CEO - Vida e Caffè
Sweetbeet is a Cape Town-based business that was started… in 2018… an amazing meeting of minds… the perfect partnership…Darren Levy, CEO - Vida e Caffè
It’s our 21st birthday… This is our first acquisition… We’ve been on the lookout for something like this for some time…Darren Levy, CEO - Vida e Caffè
This article first appeared on CapeTalk
