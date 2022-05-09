Steenhuisen on visit to Ukraine: I wanted to see impact of war with my own eyes
CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen on Monday defended his recent visit to Ukraine, saying he wanted to witness the destruction with his own eyes.
Steenhuisen also said South Africa was headed for a terrible winter due to the economic aftermath of the Russian invasion.
He said households relied on several products from Ukrainian economy.
The DA leader’s recent visit to the war-torn country came under a lot of public scrutiny with some calling it a PR stunt.
But Steenhuisen said he had to witness the impact of the invasion for himself: “I wanted to see for myself what was happening there. I wanted to hear the accounts first-hand from the people living through this nightmare. I didn’t want to have to rely on a filtered, sanitised version of events, and I didn’t want to have any doubts over the accuracy or truthfulness of what we’re seeing on TV.”
He said the war should be condemned by the South African government and that it would have a lasting impact on the South African economy, which was heavily reliant on Ukrainian wheat and other products.
