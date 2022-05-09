Mining taxes saved SA after Covid – cut red tape, and let investment rip!

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Stats SA: COVID-19 may have impacted accuracy of SA’s unemployment figures The chief director responsible for labour statistics at Stats SA, Malerato Mosiane, said the Quarterly Labour Force Survey results... 10 May 2022 6:38 AM
Court papers reveal planning behind Hillary Gardee's murder Three men made an appearance in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court on Monday in connection with the 28-year-old’s killing. They aban... 10 May 2022 6:33 AM
Eskom's top exec for generation Dukashe resigns; wants better work-life balance In his resignation letter and during discussions with Eskom executives, Dukashe cited a critical need to achieve a balance for the... 10 May 2022 6:18 AM
View all Local
Mabuyane: EC will make sure Ramaphosa is re-elected as ANC president Eastern Cape ANC chairperson Oscar Mabuyane said Cyril Ramaphosa had championed renewal of the governing party and he must be give... 9 May 2022 7:09 PM
Steenhuisen on visit to Ukraine: I wanted to see impact of war with my own eyes The DA leader’s recent visit to the war-torn country came under a lot of public scrutiny with some calling it a PR stunt. 9 May 2022 4:28 PM
Williams to resign as municipal manager after being elected EC ANC treasurer Speaking at a media briefing shortly after being announced as a new treasurer, Williams said he needed some time to complete a han... 9 May 2022 3:28 PM
View all Politics
Colin Coleman: SA needs ‘political rapture’ for economic reforms to work In his opinion piece, 'Open SA’s economy to all or kiss our democracy goodbye', Coleman notes that 'We need to create millions of... 10 May 2022 6:44 AM
Webafrica closes all remaining offices The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Sean Nourse, CEO at Webafrica. 9 May 2022 7:29 PM
'Airlines are cancelling flights. There are no quick and easy solutions' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine. 9 May 2022 6:38 PM
View all Business
How to navigate dynamics that are particular to blended families Blended families can consist of a couple, the children they have together, adopted children and/or their children from previous re... 9 May 2022 7:20 PM
Can sleeping in separate bedrooms benefit you as a couple? While there are many reasons why couples may decide to sleep apart, many of opt for it as a way to guarantee better sleep quality.... 9 May 2022 5:32 PM
Men's individual work will teach boys to be better men, says psychologist Clement Manyathela chats to Mtheto Tshemese, clinical psychologist and social commentator addressing what do parents need to teach... 9 May 2022 12:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ex-Proteas spinner Adams declines to testify at Boucher disciplinary hearing Proteas head coach Mark Boucher is facing charges of racism, laid by Cricket South Africa, following last year's Social Justice an... 9 May 2022 8:08 AM
Chad le Clos' surfacing from the deep waters of depression The South African swimmer went through a dip in performance last year after a traumatic experience left him struggling mentally. B... 3 May 2022 3:28 PM
CSA announces Momentum Proteas’ contracted squad for 2022/23 In the lead up to that schedule, Cricket South Africa on Monday announced a list of 15 players who have been awarded national cont... 2 May 2022 2:31 PM
View all Sport
Gomora actor Siyabonga Zubane has passed away The 23-year-old played the role of Sdumo on Mzansi Magic telenovela Gomora. 7 May 2022 3:56 PM
We celebrate 8 Mzansi celeb moms and their awesome kids this Mother's Day From 947's Anele Mdoda to DJ Zinhle, Pearl Thusi, Zoleka Mandela, and more - these gorgeous moms show off their beautiful kids. 6 May 2022 1:19 PM
8 movies to celebrate mom on the 8th, this Mother's Day Snuggle up with mum this Sunday 8 May and celebrate her with these wonderful movies. 6 May 2022 10:32 AM
View all Entertainment
Steenhuisen on visit to Ukraine: I wanted to see impact of war with my own eyes The DA leader’s recent visit to the war-torn country came under a lot of public scrutiny with some calling it a PR stunt. 9 May 2022 4:28 PM
Here’s why there’s uproar over the US Supreme Court’s draft on abortion The passing of this draft bill could be a massive setback for Americans as abortion rights would no longer be protected, which cou... 4 May 2022 2:53 PM
S.Africans question Steenhuisen's Ukraine visit: ‘What are you doing there?' Steenhuisen is in Ukraine this week where he is on a fact-finding missions. He will visit various refugee camps and meet with vari... 2 May 2022 4:48 PM
View all World
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
Sanlam and global player Allianz team up to create Pan-African insurance giant Bruce Whitfield discusses the joint venture with Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital 4 May 2022 6:56 PM
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
View all Africa
How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show. 5 May 2022 9:51 PM
[WATCH] 'Lovely to look at, but luxury advertising so formulaic it's ludicrous!' Where's the brand competitiveness? Andy Rice looks at Dolce & Gabbana's latest male fragrance campaign on The Money Show. 4 May 2022 8:45 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: Debunking what seeks to separate blacks from the black 'thing' The commanding heights of the economy remain in the hands of white people, controlling the four factors of production, which are e... 4 May 2022 1:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Mining taxes saved SA after Covid – cut red tape, and let investment rip!

9 May 2022 6:16 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Mining
Mining industry
The Money Show
Chamber of Mines
Bruce Whitfield
African Mining Indaba
Tebello Chabana

Bruce Whitfield interviews Tebello Chabana, Senior Executive: Public Affairs and Transformation at the Chamber of Mines.

The African Mining Indaba started on Monday.

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe gave the opening address.

The gathering of the mining industry and its value chain is the largest event of its kind on the Continent.

The theme this year is “Evolution of African Mining: Investing in the Energy Transition, ESG, and the Economies”.

© arturnyk/123rf.com

There is, according to the Minerals Council SA, about R100 billion in mining investment caught up in red tape.

The Council has R30 billion in capital projects waiting for regulatory approval.

In addition, miners have committed to renewable energy projects worth R65 billion.

Mining makes up 8.6% of South Africa’s economy and employs almost half a million people.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebello Chabana, Senior Executive: Public Affairs and Transformation at the Chamber of Mines (scroll up to listen).

It’s money tied up in red tape… money that could have a huge impact in South Africa…

Tebello Chabana, Senior Executive: Public Affairs and Transformation - Chamber of Mines

We as an industry helped stabilise the Fiscus…

Tebello Chabana, Senior Executive: Public Affairs and Transformation - Chamber of Mines

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Mining taxes saved SA after Covid – cut red tape, and let investment rip!




9 May 2022 6:16 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Mining
Mining industry
The Money Show
Chamber of Mines
Bruce Whitfield
African Mining Indaba
Tebello Chabana

More from Business

Colin Coleman: SA needs ‘political rapture’ for economic reforms to work

10 May 2022 6:44 AM

In his opinion piece, 'Open SA’s economy to all or kiss our democracy goodbye', Coleman notes that 'We need to create millions of work opportunities'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stats SA: COVID-19 may have impacted accuracy of SA’s unemployment figures

10 May 2022 6:38 AM

The chief director responsible for labour statistics at Stats SA, Malerato Mosiane, said the Quarterly Labour Force Survey results were meant to go out on 22 February but had to delay the release of the results 'because of some concerns on the quality of data'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's top exec for generation Dukashe resigns; wants better work-life balance

10 May 2022 6:18 AM

In his resignation letter and during discussions with Eskom executives, Dukashe cited a critical need to achieve a balance for the benefit of his health, family and work responsibilities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Webafrica closes all remaining offices

9 May 2022 7:29 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Sean Nourse, CEO at Webafrica.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Airlines are cancelling flights. There are no quick and easy solutions'

9 May 2022 6:38 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom reduces rolling power cuts to stage 1 for weekend

6 May 2022 4:45 PM

This will come into effect at 10pm on Friday night and will continue until 5am on Monday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Africa's travel exhibitors share experiences at this year's indaba

6 May 2022 11:23 AM

From Cape to Cairo, Clement Manyathela spotlights guests that contribute to Africa's tourism industry through business or pleasure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAA focuses on reconnecting the continent through African partnership

6 May 2022 10:00 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to South African Airways chief commercial officer Simon Newton-Smith.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fedhasa says hospitality sector 'put on hold' amid uncertainty around COVID regs

6 May 2022 7:35 AM

Presenter John Maytham chats to Rosemary Anderso, the national chairperson of Fedhasa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

When is it too late to cancel an offer to purchase?

6 May 2022 5:55 AM

In these cases, a buyer may left wondering when it's too late to cancel an offer to purchase and what their options are.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Stats SA: COVID-19 may have impacted accuracy of SA’s unemployment figures

Business Local

Court papers reveal planning behind Hillary Gardee's murder

Local

Colin Coleman: SA needs ‘political rapture’ for economic reforms to work

Business

EWN Highlights

Cop expacts Shoba to appeal conviction for Tshegofatso Pule's murder

10 May 2022 7:17 AM

Stats SA: COVID-19 may have impacted accuracy of SA’s unemployment figures

10 May 2022 6:38 AM

Court papers reveal planning behind Hillary Gardee's murder

10 May 2022 6:33 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA