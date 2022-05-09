



It seems that OR Tambo International Airport is running out of jet fuel.

The recent floods in Kwazulu-Natal (KZN) have done extensive damage to transport infrastructure.

The government claims that the issue has been resolved.

© aapsky/123rf.com

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine (scroll up to listen).

Acsa is innocent for a change… It tried to step in… and made a whole lot of empty promises… It hasn’t satisfied anyone… Guy Leitch, Editor - SA Flyer Magazine

Acsa… is operating at 20% of normal fuel demand levels… They haven’t matched supply with demand… Airlines are cancelling flights… There are no quick and easy solutions… Guy Leitch, Editor - SA Flyer Magazine

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Airlines are cancelling flights. There are no quick and easy solutions'