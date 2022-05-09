'Airlines are cancelling flights. There are no quick and easy solutions'
It seems that OR Tambo International Airport is running out of jet fuel.
The recent floods in Kwazulu-Natal (KZN) have done extensive damage to transport infrastructure.
The government claims that the issue has been resolved.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine (scroll up to listen).
Acsa is innocent for a change… It tried to step in… and made a whole lot of empty promises… It hasn’t satisfied anyone…Guy Leitch, Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
Acsa… is operating at 20% of normal fuel demand levels… They haven’t matched supply with demand… Airlines are cancelling flights… There are no quick and easy solutions…Guy Leitch, Editor - SA Flyer Magazine
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Airlines are cancelling flights. There are no quick and easy solutions'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_103291974_close-up-of-turbojet-of-aircraft-turbine-engine-fan-civil-with-a-gradient-of-colors-from-cold-to-war.html?vti=mhmmwt7lzqip1cupa9-1-8
More from Business
Colin Coleman: SA needs ‘political rapture’ for economic reforms to work
In his opinion piece, 'Open SA’s economy to all or kiss our democracy goodbye', Coleman notes that 'We need to create millions of work opportunities'.Read More
Stats SA: COVID-19 may have impacted accuracy of SA’s unemployment figures
The chief director responsible for labour statistics at Stats SA, Malerato Mosiane, said the Quarterly Labour Force Survey results were meant to go out on 22 February but had to delay the release of the results 'because of some concerns on the quality of data'.Read More
Eskom's top exec for generation Dukashe resigns; wants better work-life balance
In his resignation letter and during discussions with Eskom executives, Dukashe cited a critical need to achieve a balance for the benefit of his health, family and work responsibilities.Read More
Webafrica closes all remaining offices
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Sean Nourse, CEO at Webafrica.Read More
Mining taxes saved SA after Covid – cut red tape, and let investment rip!
Bruce Whitfield interviews Tebello Chabana, Senior Executive: Public Affairs and Transformation at the Chamber of Mines.Read More
Eskom reduces rolling power cuts to stage 1 for weekend
This will come into effect at 10pm on Friday night and will continue until 5am on Monday morning.Read More
Africa's travel exhibitors share experiences at this year's indaba
From Cape to Cairo, Clement Manyathela spotlights guests that contribute to Africa's tourism industry through business or pleasure.Read More
SAA focuses on reconnecting the continent through African partnership
Clement Manyathela speaks to South African Airways chief commercial officer Simon Newton-Smith.Read More
Fedhasa says hospitality sector 'put on hold' amid uncertainty around COVID regs
Presenter John Maytham chats to Rosemary Anderso, the national chairperson of Fedhasa.Read More