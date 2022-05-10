Eskom's top exec for generation Dukashe resigns; wants better work-life balance





CAPE TOWN - Eskom on Monday announced that its group executive for generation, Phillip Dukashe, resigned.

In his resignation letter and during discussions with Eskom executives, Dukashe cited a critical need to achieve a balance for the benefit of his health, family and work responsibilities.

He was described as a true, loyal asset to the power utility and the country.

Dukashe’s last day will be on 31 May.

“We salute Phillip for his rich legacy of selfless leadership, integrity and excellence in serving Eskom and the country for the past 26 years and for always standing up and doing what is right and honourable,” Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said.

Mantshantsha said Dukashe left behind a competent team to ensure the company's generation division was sustainable.

“Rhulani Mathebula will act in the interim as the group executive for generation while the recruitment process is initiated. Rhulani is a seasoned power station general manager and had acted as group executive: generation prior to Phillip’s appointment.”

