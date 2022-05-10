Colin Coleman: SA needs ‘political rapture’ for economic reforms to work





Colin Coleman, managing director at Goldman Sachs SA, believes there is a complete breakdown in the economy in terms of providing a reasonable share of income and opportunity across our population and not much is being done to create job opportunities.

In his opinion piece, 'Open SA’s economy to all or kiss our democracy goodbye', Coleman notes that: “We need to create millions of work opportunities. That is a common departure point. But not enough is being done to achieve it. A consensus on a broad programme of economic reforms has largely been agreed. But, at each step, implementation is frustrated.”

With only 14.5 million South Africans employed, 11.7 million unemployed or discouraged jobseekers, and another 13.6 million not economically active, Collins argues that we are past the tipping point where the economy serves its people.

Speaking on the Afternoon Drive with John Maytham on CapeTalk on Monday, Collins said the lack of broad economic reforms force many unemployed people to turn to subsistence of extra-legal means.

Therefore, you are getting a whole bunch of what I call extractive activities that is dominating the landscape in South Africa. So, we have to get a kind of economic growth that allows people to get jobs and incomes to put clothes on their backs and food in their stomachs. Colin Coleman, managing director at Goldman Sachs SA

Coleman says many of these reforms are not going to work unless there is what he calls a political rapture.