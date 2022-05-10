Colin Coleman: SA needs ‘political rapture’ for economic reforms to work
Colin Coleman, managing director at Goldman Sachs SA, believes there is a complete breakdown in the economy in terms of providing a reasonable share of income and opportunity across our population and not much is being done to create job opportunities.
In his opinion piece, 'Open SA’s economy to all or kiss our democracy goodbye', Coleman notes that: “We need to create millions of work opportunities. That is a common departure point. But not enough is being done to achieve it. A consensus on a broad programme of economic reforms has largely been agreed. But, at each step, implementation is frustrated.”
With only 14.5 million South Africans employed, 11.7 million unemployed or discouraged jobseekers, and another 13.6 million not economically active, Collins argues that we are past the tipping point where the economy serves its people.
Speaking on the Afternoon Drive with John Maytham on CapeTalk on Monday, Collins said the lack of broad economic reforms force many unemployed people to turn to subsistence of extra-legal means.
Therefore, you are getting a whole bunch of what I call extractive activities that is dominating the landscape in South Africa. So, we have to get a kind of economic growth that allows people to get jobs and incomes to put clothes on their backs and food in their stomachs.Colin Coleman, managing director at Goldman Sachs SA
Coleman says many of these reforms are not going to work unless there is what he calls a political rapture.
A political rapture, which means that those people feeding off the carcass of the public service are stopped in their tracks, prosecuted and corruption is brought to an end and we get a much more efficient use of our budget and all the taxes that are being used.Colin Coleman, managing director at Goldman Sachs SA
Source : Eyewitness News
More from Business
Stats SA: COVID-19 may have impacted accuracy of SA’s unemployment figures
The chief director responsible for labour statistics at Stats SA, Malerato Mosiane, said the Quarterly Labour Force Survey results were meant to go out on 22 February but had to delay the release of the results 'because of some concerns on the quality of data'.Read More
Eskom's top exec for generation Dukashe resigns; wants better work-life balance
In his resignation letter and during discussions with Eskom executives, Dukashe cited a critical need to achieve a balance for the benefit of his health, family and work responsibilities.Read More
Webafrica closes all remaining offices
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Sean Nourse, CEO at Webafrica.Read More
'Airlines are cancelling flights. There are no quick and easy solutions'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine.Read More
Mining taxes saved SA after Covid – cut red tape, and let investment rip!
Bruce Whitfield interviews Tebello Chabana, Senior Executive: Public Affairs and Transformation at the Chamber of Mines.Read More
Eskom reduces rolling power cuts to stage 1 for weekend
This will come into effect at 10pm on Friday night and will continue until 5am on Monday morning.Read More
Africa's travel exhibitors share experiences at this year's indaba
From Cape to Cairo, Clement Manyathela spotlights guests that contribute to Africa's tourism industry through business or pleasure.Read More
SAA focuses on reconnecting the continent through African partnership
Clement Manyathela speaks to South African Airways chief commercial officer Simon Newton-Smith.Read More
Fedhasa says hospitality sector 'put on hold' amid uncertainty around COVID regs
Presenter John Maytham chats to Rosemary Anderso, the national chairperson of Fedhasa.Read More