Colin Coleman: SA needs ‘political rupture’ for economic reforms to work
Colin Coleman, Former CEO of Goldman Sachs Sub Saharan Africa, believes there is a complete breakdown in the economy in terms of providing a reasonable share of income and opportunity across our population, and not much is being done to create job opportunities.
In his opinion piece, 'Open SA’s economy to all or kiss our democracy goodbye', Coleman notes that: “We need to create millions of work opportunities. That is a common departure point. But not enough is being done to achieve it. A consensus on a broad programme of economic reforms has largely been agreed upon. But, at each step, implementation is frustrated.”
With only 14.5 million South Africans employed, 11.7 million unemployed or discouraged jobseekers, and another 13.6 million not economically active, Coleman argues that we are past the tipping point where the economy serves its people.
Speaking on the Afternoon Drive with John Maytham on CapeTalk on Monday, Coleman said the lack of broad economic reforms forces many unemployed people to turn to subsistence of extra-legal means.
Therefore, you are getting a whole bunch of what I call extractive activities that is dominating the landscape in South Africa. So, we have to get a kind of economic growth that allows people to get jobs and incomes to put clothes on their backs and food in their stomachs.Colin Coleman, Former CEO Goldman Sachs Sub Saharan Africa
Coleman says many of these reforms are not going to work unless there is what he calls a political rupture.
A political rupture, which means that those people feeding off the carcass of the public service are stopped in their tracks, prosecuted and corruption is brought to an end and we get a much more efficient use of our budget and all the taxes that are being used.Colin Coleman, Former CEO Goldman Sachs Sub Saharan Africa
