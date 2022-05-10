Streaming issues? Report here
Business

Colin Coleman: SA needs ‘political rupture’ for economic reforms to work

10 May 2022 6:44 AM
by Mihlali Ntsabo
Tags:
SA Economy
Unemployment
Colin Coleman

In his opinion piece, 'Open SA’s economy to all or kiss our democracy goodbye', Coleman notes that 'We need to create millions of work opportunities'.

Colin Coleman, Former CEO of Goldman Sachs Sub Saharan Africa, believes there is a complete breakdown in the economy in terms of providing a reasonable share of income and opportunity across our population, and not much is being done to create job opportunities.

In his opinion piece, 'Open SA’s economy to all or kiss our democracy goodbye', Coleman notes that: “We need to create millions of work opportunities. That is a common departure point. But not enough is being done to achieve it. A consensus on a broad programme of economic reforms has largely been agreed upon. But, at each step, implementation is frustrated.”

With only 14.5 million South Africans employed, 11.7 million unemployed or discouraged jobseekers, and another 13.6 million not economically active, Coleman argues that we are past the tipping point where the economy serves its people.

Speaking on the Afternoon Drive with John Maytham on CapeTalk on Monday, Coleman said the lack of broad economic reforms forces many unemployed people to turn to subsistence of extra-legal means.

Therefore, you are getting a whole bunch of what I call extractive activities that is dominating the landscape in South Africa. So, we have to get a kind of economic growth that allows people to get jobs and incomes to put clothes on their backs and food in their stomachs.

Colin Coleman, Former CEO Goldman Sachs Sub Saharan Africa

Coleman says many of these reforms are not going to work unless there is what he calls a political rupture.

A political rupture, which means that those people feeding off the carcass of the public service are stopped in their tracks, prosecuted and corruption is brought to an end and we get a much more efficient use of our budget and all the taxes that are being used.

Colin Coleman, Former CEO Goldman Sachs Sub Saharan Africa

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Colin Coleman: SA needs ‘political rupture’ for economic reforms to work




More from Business

Mike Schüssler we are really, really going to miss you - The Money Show

24 May 2022 9:49 PM

Ray White pays tribute to highly respected economist and regular contributor Mike Schüssler, who passed away on Tuesday morning.

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] People are talking about 'charming' sustainability ad from Checkers

24 May 2022 8:52 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Checkers campaign earns his advertising hero of the week award - on The Money Show

Read More arrow_forward

WEF takeaways: Should world have been more proactive with Russia's 1st threats?

24 May 2022 8:08 PM

Jason Quinn, Group Financial Director at Absa, talks to Bruce Whitfield about his impressions of WEF 2022 so far.

Read More arrow_forward

African Bank more than doubles its half-year profits with new strategy

24 May 2022 7:20 PM

Ray White interviews Group CEO Kennedy Bungane about African Bank Holdings' half-year results and ‘Excelerate25’ strategy.

Read More arrow_forward

'Mining industry is being criticised but we need it more than ever before'

24 May 2022 6:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield is in Davos at the World Economic Forum and interviewed Benedikt Sobotka, CEO of the Eurasian Resources Group.

Read More arrow_forward

Blended education models are highly important, says Dr Moloi-Motsepe

24 May 2022 5:48 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to the businesswoman and philanthropist about her big thematic takeouts at WEF so far.

Read More arrow_forward

I focussed on school during the day, after school on the business!

24 May 2022 3:32 PM

Founder Cherish Vundisa shares how his business was inspired by a family history of making fine luggage from the finest leather.

Read More arrow_forward

Accelerating APIs in banking to help grow the African economy

24 May 2022 1:29 PM

Kamanie Naicker and Nick Manterfield unpack Absa’s approach to building a powerful digital ecosystem.

Read More arrow_forward

Petrol price hike of R4/litre possible in June – what happens to food inflation?

24 May 2022 1:10 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews independent analyst and former Agbiz CEO Dr John Purchase.

Read More arrow_forward

Mayor Phalatse: 'Energy Indaba could bring IPPs on board in the next 18 months'

24 May 2022 10:14 AM

Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse tells Bongani Bingwa more on the indaba.

Read More arrow_forward

Should South Africans be worried about a monkeypox outbreak?

Local

Mayor Phalatse: 'Energy Indaba could bring IPPs on board in the next 18 months'

Business Politics

MEC Mamabolo announces app for Gauteng residents to report potholes

Local

Flabba's killer Sindisiwe Manqele released on parole

Local

EWN Highlights

Germany to loan back 23 looted museum pieces to Namibia

25 May 2022 5:22 AM

Ramaphosa: SA still holds neutral stance on Russian-Ukraine war

24 May 2022 7:59 PM

Gungubele says implementing recommendations of report on SSA is taking too long

24 May 2022 7:57 PM

