Celebrating diversity and showcasing queer talent and excellence

Today at 18:09
The National Treasury says the SAA deal could still financially burden the fiscus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Antony Sguazzin - Senior Africa writer at Bloomberg News
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Will Biovac still produce vaccines for Pfizer as Aspen struggles with uptake
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr. Morena Makhoana - CEO at BIOVAC
Today at 18:50
How a security start-up, Nedscaper is making strides
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hans Kroll - Managing Partner South Africa at Nedscaper
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nkgabiseng Motau - Founding Partner at Think Creative Africa
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Long term investing opportunities in a bear market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
MPs question Gordhan on privatising SAA: Is it going to benefit the people? Gordhan and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Tuesday briefed Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on the... 10 May 2022 3:56 PM
Getting hitched? Here's why you should seriously consider signing a prenup Zain Johnson speaks to attorney Louwrens Koen about the benefits of signing a prenuptial contract before getting married. 10 May 2022 3:01 PM
Former Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane in a critical condition in hospital The ANC caucus leader was involved in an accident on Monday night when he was travelling from Alexandra to his home. 10 May 2022 2:38 PM
View all Local
Mabe: ANC will go into the national conference united ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe spoke to Mandy Weiner about President Cyril Ramaphosa's message to disgruntled delegates plead... 10 May 2022 2:26 PM
Mabuyane: EC will make sure Ramaphosa is re-elected as ANC president Eastern Cape ANC chairperson Oscar Mabuyane said Cyril Ramaphosa had championed renewal of the governing party and he must be give... 9 May 2022 7:09 PM
Steenhuisen on visit to Ukraine: I wanted to see impact of war with my own eyes The DA leader’s recent visit to the war-torn country came under a lot of public scrutiny with some calling it a PR stunt. 9 May 2022 4:28 PM
View all Politics
Everybody divides everyone into 'Us' and 'Them' – how do we get along? Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews “Moral Tribes: Emotion, Reason, and the Gap Between Us and Them” by Joshua Greene. 10 May 2022 1:34 PM
Vida e Caffè buys Sweetbeet – plans big expansion The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Darren Levy, CEO at Vida e Caffè. 10 May 2022 12:26 PM
Bullet trains are coming to South Africa’s long-distance routes Refilwe Moloto interviews Ngwako Makaepea, deputy director-general responsible for rail transport. 10 May 2022 10:55 AM
View all Business
Celebrating diversity and showcasing queer talent and excellence Bongani Bingwa interviews Tiaan Kirsten-Lubbe, director and owner of the Centurion Theatre about what to expect at the first annua... 10 May 2022 12:32 PM
Christianity and African spirituality ... can you practise both? Clement Manyathela speaks to Reverend Fika Mathe, lead pastor and founder of Living Stones Assembly and theology researcher Dr Fun... 10 May 2022 12:21 PM
WATCH: Let's go Laylay! Impressive kid outruns her competitors after slow start Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 May 2022 8:39 AM
View all Lifestyle
Boucher looking forward to taking Proteas to new heights after CSA drops charges Cricket South Africa determined there was no substantial basis for the charges after Mark Boucher apologised for his actions and f... 10 May 2022 12:54 PM
Cricket SA drops disciplinary charges against Mark Boucher The charges were instituted against Boucher following recommendations from the Social Justice & Nation-Building (SJN) after it mad... 10 May 2022 10:35 AM
Ex-Proteas spinner Adams declines to testify at Boucher disciplinary hearing Proteas head coach Mark Boucher is facing charges of racism, laid by Cricket South Africa, following last year's Social Justice an... 9 May 2022 8:08 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Woman running with a cow's head crowned 'Looter of the year 2022' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 May 2022 8:41 AM
Gomora actor Siyabonga Zubane has passed away The 23-year-old played the role of Sdumo on Mzansi Magic telenovela Gomora. 7 May 2022 3:56 PM
We celebrate 8 Mzansi celeb moms and their awesome kids this Mother's Day From 947's Anele Mdoda to DJ Zinhle, Pearl Thusi, Zoleka Mandela, and more - these gorgeous moms show off their beautiful kids. 6 May 2022 1:19 PM
View all Entertainment
F1's ban on bling - but will Lewis Hamilton toe the line or pay a fine? Lewis Hamilton has suggested he will not fully comply with Formula One’s jewelry ban, but will a $250,000 fine change his mind? 10 May 2022 10:41 AM
US Senate to vote on abortion rights bill Bongani Bingwa speaks to senior health journalist at the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism, Joan van Dyk, for more. 10 May 2022 8:12 AM
Here’s why there’s uproar over the US Supreme Court’s draft on abortion The passing of this draft bill could be a massive setback for Americans as abortion rights would no longer be protected, which cou... 4 May 2022 2:53 PM
View all World
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
Sanlam and global player Allianz team up to create Pan-African insurance giant Bruce Whitfield discusses the joint venture with Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital 4 May 2022 6:56 PM
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
View all Africa
How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show. 5 May 2022 9:51 PM
[WATCH] 'Lovely to look at, but luxury advertising so formulaic it's ludicrous!' Where's the brand competitiveness? Andy Rice looks at Dolce & Gabbana's latest male fragrance campaign on The Money Show. 4 May 2022 8:45 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: Debunking what seeks to separate blacks from the black 'thing' The commanding heights of the economy remain in the hands of white people, controlling the four factors of production, which are e... 4 May 2022 1:31 PM
View all Opinion
Celebrating diversity and showcasing queer talent and excellence

10 May 2022 12:32 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Theatre
queer
LGBTQIA+
Centurion Theatre
Betty Bangles
Queer Fest

Bongani Bingwa interviews Tiaan Kirsten-Lubbe, director and owner of the Centurion Theatre about what to expect at the first annual Centurion Queer Fest 2022.

The Centurion Theatre invites South Africa's beloved LGBTQIA+ community members, friends, family, allies and anyone excited to celebrate diversity to the first annual Centurion Queer Fest 2022.

The event aims to spotlight a proud and colourful part of the arts industry, the queer community.

Tiaan Kirsten-Lubbe, director and owner of the Centurion Theatre, says the festival will be a pure showcase of queer talent, excellence and entertainment.

The four-day event will run from 11 - 14 May 2022 at The Centurion Theatre.

Seven queer artists will be performing in four unforgettably entertaining productions.

The festival will headline acts from Betty Bangles, Riri Rouge, Armand Joubert and former Idols contestant Shenay O'Brein.

There's an after-party every night courtesy of sponsor and partner, ETC Nightclub, which will be hosting the official Queer Fest afterparties after every show. Queer Fest stars will also be in attendance.

Doors open at 18:30 and the full Queer Fest pass is R550 or R160 a ticket per show.

Tickets can be bought on the Centurion Theatre website, Quicket or at the door.

It's important to show support and show up for the queer and arts community because if support stops these types of events will die out, says Kirsten-Lubbe.




