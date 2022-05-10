Celebrating diversity and showcasing queer talent and excellence





The Centurion Theatre invites South Africa's beloved LGBTQIA+ community members, friends, family, allies and anyone excited to celebrate diversity to the first annual Centurion Queer Fest 2022.

The event aims to spotlight a proud and colourful part of the arts industry, the queer community.

Tiaan Kirsten-Lubbe, director and owner of the Centurion Theatre, says the festival will be a pure showcase of queer talent, excellence and entertainment.

The four-day event will run from 11 - 14 May 2022 at The Centurion Theatre.

Seven queer artists will be performing in four unforgettably entertaining productions.

The festival will headline acts from Betty Bangles, Riri Rouge, Armand Joubert and former Idols contestant Shenay O'Brein.

There's an after-party every night courtesy of sponsor and partner, ETC Nightclub, which will be hosting the official Queer Fest afterparties after every show. Queer Fest stars will also be in attendance.

Doors open at 18:30 and the full Queer Fest pass is R550 or R160 a ticket per show.

Tickets can be bought on the Centurion Theatre website, Quicket or at the door.

It's important to show support and show up for the queer and arts community because if support stops these types of events will die out, says Kirsten-Lubbe.