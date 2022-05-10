Celebrating diversity and showcasing queer talent and excellence
The Centurion Theatre invites South Africa's beloved LGBTQIA+ community members, friends, family, allies and anyone excited to celebrate diversity to the first annual Centurion Queer Fest 2022.
The event aims to spotlight a proud and colourful part of the arts industry, the queer community.
Tiaan Kirsten-Lubbe, director and owner of the Centurion Theatre, says the festival will be a pure showcase of queer talent, excellence and entertainment.
The four-day event will run from 11 - 14 May 2022 at The Centurion Theatre.
Seven queer artists will be performing in four unforgettably entertaining productions.
The festival will headline acts from Betty Bangles, Riri Rouge, Armand Joubert and former Idols contestant Shenay O'Brein.
There's an after-party every night courtesy of sponsor and partner, ETC Nightclub, which will be hosting the official Queer Fest afterparties after every show. Queer Fest stars will also be in attendance.
Doors open at 18:30 and the full Queer Fest pass is R550 or R160 a ticket per show.
Tickets can be bought on the Centurion Theatre website, Quicket or at the door.
It's important to show support and show up for the queer and arts community because if support stops these types of events will die out, says Kirsten-Lubbe.
More from Lifestyle
Everybody divides everyone into 'Us' and 'Them' – how do we get along?
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews “Moral Tribes: Emotion, Reason, and the Gap Between Us and Them” by Joshua Greene.Read More
Christianity and African spirituality ... can you practise both?
Clement Manyathela speaks to Reverend Fika Mathe, lead pastor and founder of Living Stones Assembly and theology researcher Dr Funlola Olojede on how Christianity and African Spirituality can co-exist.Read More
WATCH: Let's go Laylay! Impressive kid outruns her competitors after slow start
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
How to navigate dynamics that are particular to blended families
Blended families can consist of a couple, the children they have together, adopted children and/or their children from previous relationships.Read More
Can sleeping in separate bedrooms benefit you as a couple?
While there are many reasons why couples may decide to sleep apart, many of opt for it as a way to guarantee better sleep quality.Read More
Men's individual work will teach boys to be better men, says psychologist
Clement Manyathela chats to Mtheto Tshemese, clinical psychologist and social commentator addressing what do parents need to teach their sons about women?Read More
Disability legislation will enforce automatic compliance, says top official
Benny Palime joins ray White to talk about the third annual Disability Conference and Opportunity Expo.Read More
'Don't blow it. Your tax refund should be put towards your financial goals'
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Allan Gray tax specialist Carrie Norden.Read More
Did you know male seahorses have to prove they are worthy of carrying the eggs?
Gugs Mhlungu speaks to uShaka Sea World executive manager Maryke Masson about the life of seahorses.Read More