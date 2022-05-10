Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:09
The National Treasury says the SAA deal could still financially burden the fiscus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Antony Sguazzin - Senior Africa writer at Bloomberg News
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Will Biovac still produce vaccines for Pfizer as Aspen struggles with uptake
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr. Morena Makhoana - CEO at BIOVAC
Today at 18:50
How a security start-up, Nedscaper is making strides
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hans Kroll - Managing Partner South Africa at Nedscaper
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nkgabiseng Motau - Founding Partner at Think Creative Africa
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Long term investing opportunities in a bear market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
Boucher looking forward to taking Proteas to new heights after CSA drops charges

10 May 2022 12:54 PM
by Mawande Mateza
Tags:
Proteas
Cricket South Africa
Mark Boucher
Cricket for Social Justice and Nation Building (SJN)
racism in cricket

Cricket South Africa determined there was no substantial basis for the charges after Mark Boucher apologised for his actions and former teammate, Paul Adams, and Enoch Nkwe, declined to testify at the Boucher's disciplinary hearing.

JOHANNESBURG - Proteas head coach Mark Boucher has expressed relief after Cricket South Africa (CSA) withdrew all misconduct charges against him on Tuesday morning.

In revelations made in the Social Justice and Nation Building report, Boucher was alleged to have used racist and inappropriate language towards a teammate during his playing career and was implicated in his assistant, Enoch Nkwe’s, resignation over concerns with the Proteas team culture.

The former wicketkeeper was due to face a disciplinary hearing on 16 May on charges of racism bringing CSA into disrepute.

CSA determined there was no substantial basis for the charges after Boucher apologised for his actions and former teammate, Paul Adams, and Nkwe, declined to testify at the hearing. Former director of cricket Graeme Smith’s exoneration from racial discrimination charges a fortnight ago also played a role in the dismissal of the charges against Boucher.

"The last few months have been extremely difficult to endure for me and my family. I am glad that the process has finally come to an end and that CSA has accepted that the charges against me are unsustainable," Boucher said.

Boucher released a statement following CSA’s announcement where he called the racism allegations against him unjustified and admitted to and having experienced considerable hurt and anguish. He added that he considered the matter finalised and did not intend to speak any further on the case.

"I am proud to now be part of a team culture that is inclusive and whose objective is to be respectful to every person. I look forward to continuing to focus on my job and to taking the Proteas men’s team to even greater heights," he said.

Boucher is free to continue in his role with the national men’s team until his contract expires in 2023.


This article first appeared on EWN : Boucher looking forward to taking Proteas to new heights after CSA drops charges




