



JOHANNESBURG - Proteas head coach Mark Boucher has expressed relief after Cricket South Africa (CSA) withdrew all misconduct charges against him on Tuesday morning.

In revelations made in the Social Justice and Nation Building report, Boucher was alleged to have used racist and inappropriate language towards a teammate during his playing career and was implicated in his assistant, Enoch Nkwe’s, resignation over concerns with the Proteas team culture.

The former wicketkeeper was due to face a disciplinary hearing on 16 May on charges of racism bringing CSA into disrepute.

CSA determined there was no substantial basis for the charges after Boucher apologised for his actions and former teammate, Paul Adams, and Nkwe, declined to testify at the hearing. Former director of cricket Graeme Smith’s exoneration from racial discrimination charges a fortnight ago also played a role in the dismissal of the charges against Boucher.

"The last few months have been extremely difficult to endure for me and my family. I am glad that the process has finally come to an end and that CSA has accepted that the charges against me are unsustainable," Boucher said.

Boucher released a statement following CSA’s announcement where he called the racism allegations against him unjustified and admitted to and having experienced considerable hurt and anguish. He added that he considered the matter finalised and did not intend to speak any further on the case.

"I am proud to now be part of a team culture that is inclusive and whose objective is to be respectful to every person. I look forward to continuing to focus on my job and to taking the Proteas men’s team to even greater heights," he said.

Boucher is free to continue in his role with the national men’s team until his contract expires in 2023.

This article first appeared on EWN : Boucher looking forward to taking Proteas to new heights after CSA drops charges