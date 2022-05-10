AfriForum optimistic R50 million 'illegal' donation to Cuba will be stopped

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:09
The National Treasury says the SAA deal could still financially burden the fiscus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Antony Sguazzin - Senior Africa writer at Bloomberg News
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Will Biovac still produce vaccines for Pfizer as Aspen struggles with uptake
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr. Morena Makhoana - CEO at BIOVAC
Today at 18:50
How a security start-up, Nedscaper is making strides
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hans Kroll - Managing Partner South Africa at Nedscaper
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nkgabiseng Motau - Founding Partner at Think Creative Africa
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Long term investing opportunities in a bear market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
MPs question Gordhan on privatising SAA: Is it going to benefit the people? Gordhan and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Tuesday briefed Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on the... 10 May 2022 3:56 PM
Getting hitched? Here's why you should seriously consider signing a prenup Zain Johnson speaks to attorney Louwrens Koen about the benefits of signing a prenuptial contract before getting married. 10 May 2022 3:01 PM
Former Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane in a critical condition in hospital The ANC caucus leader was involved in an accident on Monday night when he was travelling from Alexandra to his home. 10 May 2022 2:38 PM
View all Local
Mabe: ANC will go into the national conference united ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe spoke to Mandy Weiner about President Cyril Ramaphosa's message to disgruntled delegates plead... 10 May 2022 2:26 PM
Mabuyane: EC will make sure Ramaphosa is re-elected as ANC president Eastern Cape ANC chairperson Oscar Mabuyane said Cyril Ramaphosa had championed renewal of the governing party and he must be give... 9 May 2022 7:09 PM
Steenhuisen on visit to Ukraine: I wanted to see impact of war with my own eyes The DA leader’s recent visit to the war-torn country came under a lot of public scrutiny with some calling it a PR stunt. 9 May 2022 4:28 PM
View all Politics
Everybody divides everyone into 'Us' and 'Them' – how do we get along? Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews “Moral Tribes: Emotion, Reason, and the Gap Between Us and Them” by Joshua Greene. 10 May 2022 1:34 PM
Vida e Caffè buys Sweetbeet – plans big expansion The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Darren Levy, CEO at Vida e Caffè. 10 May 2022 12:26 PM
Bullet trains are coming to South Africa’s long-distance routes Refilwe Moloto interviews Ngwako Makaepea, deputy director-general responsible for rail transport. 10 May 2022 10:55 AM
View all Business
Celebrating diversity and showcasing queer talent and excellence Bongani Bingwa interviews Tiaan Kirsten-Lubbe, director and owner of the Centurion Theatre about what to expect at the first annua... 10 May 2022 12:32 PM
Christianity and African spirituality ... can you practise both? Clement Manyathela speaks to Reverend Fika Mathe, lead pastor and founder of Living Stones Assembly and theology researcher Dr Fun... 10 May 2022 12:21 PM
WATCH: Let's go Laylay! Impressive kid outruns her competitors after slow start Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 May 2022 8:39 AM
View all Lifestyle
Boucher looking forward to taking Proteas to new heights after CSA drops charges Cricket South Africa determined there was no substantial basis for the charges after Mark Boucher apologised for his actions and f... 10 May 2022 12:54 PM
Cricket SA drops disciplinary charges against Mark Boucher The charges were instituted against Boucher following recommendations from the Social Justice & Nation-Building (SJN) after it mad... 10 May 2022 10:35 AM
Ex-Proteas spinner Adams declines to testify at Boucher disciplinary hearing Proteas head coach Mark Boucher is facing charges of racism, laid by Cricket South Africa, following last year's Social Justice an... 9 May 2022 8:08 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Woman running with a cow's head crowned 'Looter of the year 2022' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 May 2022 8:41 AM
Gomora actor Siyabonga Zubane has passed away The 23-year-old played the role of Sdumo on Mzansi Magic telenovela Gomora. 7 May 2022 3:56 PM
We celebrate 8 Mzansi celeb moms and their awesome kids this Mother's Day From 947's Anele Mdoda to DJ Zinhle, Pearl Thusi, Zoleka Mandela, and more - these gorgeous moms show off their beautiful kids. 6 May 2022 1:19 PM
View all Entertainment
F1's ban on bling - but will Lewis Hamilton toe the line or pay a fine? Lewis Hamilton has suggested he will not fully comply with Formula One’s jewelry ban, but will a $250,000 fine change his mind? 10 May 2022 10:41 AM
US Senate to vote on abortion rights bill Bongani Bingwa speaks to senior health journalist at the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism, Joan van Dyk, for more. 10 May 2022 8:12 AM
Here’s why there’s uproar over the US Supreme Court’s draft on abortion The passing of this draft bill could be a massive setback for Americans as abortion rights would no longer be protected, which cou... 4 May 2022 2:53 PM
View all World
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
Sanlam and global player Allianz team up to create Pan-African insurance giant Bruce Whitfield discusses the joint venture with Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital 4 May 2022 6:56 PM
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
View all Africa
How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show. 5 May 2022 9:51 PM
[WATCH] 'Lovely to look at, but luxury advertising so formulaic it's ludicrous!' Where's the brand competitiveness? Andy Rice looks at Dolce & Gabbana's latest male fragrance campaign on The Money Show. 4 May 2022 8:45 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: Debunking what seeks to separate blacks from the black 'thing' The commanding heights of the economy remain in the hands of white people, controlling the four factors of production, which are e... 4 May 2022 1:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

AfriForum optimistic R50 million 'illegal' donation to Cuba will be stopped

10 May 2022 1:48 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
AfriForum
Cuba
Dirco

Speaking to Mandy Wiener, AfriForum's campaign officer for strategy and content Reiner Duvenage says they're very optimistic that other courts will uphold the interdict.

Lobby group AfriForum has welcomed the ruling by the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria dismissing the government's application for leave to appeal the court's ruling that AfriForum could interdict it from donating R50 million to Cuba.

Speaking to Mandy Wiener, AfriForum's campaign officer for strategy and content Reiner Duvenage says they're very optimistic that other courts will uphold the interdict.

The money has not been given, we prevented this money from being squandered. We prevented the funds from being donated. The government and Dirco can't donate this money until the review application is heard.

Reiner Duvenage, Campaign officer for strategy and content - AfriForum

We are very optimistic that our review application will succeed in preventing this irrational and illegal donation.

Reiner Duvenage, Campaign officer for strategy and content - AfriForum

Listen to the audio for more:




10 May 2022 1:48 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
AfriForum
Cuba
Dirco

More from Local

MPs question Gordhan on privatising SAA: Is it going to benefit the people?

10 May 2022 3:56 PM

Gordhan and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Tuesday briefed Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on the strategic equity partner process.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Getting hitched? Here's why you should seriously consider signing a prenup

10 May 2022 3:01 PM

Zain Johnson speaks to attorney Louwrens Koen about the benefits of signing a prenuptial contract before getting married.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane in a critical condition in hospital

10 May 2022 2:38 PM

The ANC caucus leader was involved in an accident on Monday night when he was travelling from Alexandra to his home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mabe: ANC will go into the national conference united

10 May 2022 2:26 PM

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe spoke to Mandy Weiner about President Cyril Ramaphosa's message to disgruntled delegates pleading against purging of rivals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

You should be tipping your petrol attendants, here's why

10 May 2022 11:43 AM

Lester Kiewet speaks to Wiseman Ndabezitha on the complexities of being a petrol attendant in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bullet trains are coming to South Africa’s long-distance routes

10 May 2022 10:55 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Ngwako Makaepea, deputy director-general responsible for rail transport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Struggling Eskom to implement stage 2 power cuts for Tuesday evening

10 May 2022 10:54 AM

Eskom added that there was the possibility of higher stages of blackouts should there be any further generation unit breakdowns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bribes, harassment - report reveals 'ongoing hostility' towards street traders

10 May 2022 9:36 AM

Wasanga Mehana speaks to PhD researcher Nonhlanhla Ngcobo about her research on the role of street traders in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA and UK sign agreement to support sustainable infrastructure delivery

10 May 2022 9:34 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille and UK Minister for Exports and Minister for Equalities Mike Freer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No data? No problem! Data-free MoyaApp gives WhatsApp a run for its money

10 May 2022 8:52 AM

Refilwe Moloto chats to Gour Lentell, founder and CEO of Moya App, a data-free messaging service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cricket SA drops disciplinary charges against Mark Boucher

Sport

Struggling Eskom to implement stage 2 power cuts for Tuesday evening

Business Local

AfriForum optimistic R50 million 'illegal' donation to Cuba will be stopped

Local

EWN Highlights

JHB ANC ponders postponing elective conference following Moerane’s car accident

10 May 2022 6:09 PM

Ramaphosa: Gone are the days of ignoring livelihoods of workers in mining

10 May 2022 5:16 PM

Khayelitsha mass shooting: Cele says safety of residents must be prioritised

10 May 2022 5:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA