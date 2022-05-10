AfriForum optimistic R50 million 'illegal' donation to Cuba will be stopped
Lobby group AfriForum has welcomed the ruling by the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria dismissing the government's application for leave to appeal the court's ruling that AfriForum could interdict it from donating R50 million to Cuba.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener, AfriForum's campaign officer for strategy and content Reiner Duvenage says they're very optimistic that other courts will uphold the interdict.
The money has not been given, we prevented this money from being squandered. We prevented the funds from being donated. The government and Dirco can't donate this money until the review application is heard.Reiner Duvenage, Campaign officer for strategy and content - AfriForum
We are very optimistic that our review application will succeed in preventing this irrational and illegal donation.Reiner Duvenage, Campaign officer for strategy and content - AfriForum
Listen to the audio for more:
Source : Image: Clive Maasch - permission to use
More from Local
MPs question Gordhan on privatising SAA: Is it going to benefit the people?
Gordhan and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Tuesday briefed Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on the strategic equity partner process.Read More
Getting hitched? Here's why you should seriously consider signing a prenup
Zain Johnson speaks to attorney Louwrens Koen about the benefits of signing a prenuptial contract before getting married.Read More
Former Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane in a critical condition in hospital
The ANC caucus leader was involved in an accident on Monday night when he was travelling from Alexandra to his home.Read More
Mabe: ANC will go into the national conference united
ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe spoke to Mandy Weiner about President Cyril Ramaphosa's message to disgruntled delegates pleading against purging of rivals.Read More
You should be tipping your petrol attendants, here's why
Lester Kiewet speaks to Wiseman Ndabezitha on the complexities of being a petrol attendant in South Africa.Read More
Bullet trains are coming to South Africa’s long-distance routes
Refilwe Moloto interviews Ngwako Makaepea, deputy director-general responsible for rail transport.Read More
Struggling Eskom to implement stage 2 power cuts for Tuesday evening
Eskom added that there was the possibility of higher stages of blackouts should there be any further generation unit breakdowns.Read More
Bribes, harassment - report reveals 'ongoing hostility' towards street traders
Wasanga Mehana speaks to PhD researcher Nonhlanhla Ngcobo about her research on the role of street traders in South Africa.Read More
SA and UK sign agreement to support sustainable infrastructure delivery
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille and UK Minister for Exports and Minister for Equalities Mike Freer.Read More