AfriForum optimistic R50 million 'illegal' donation to Cuba will be stopped





Lobby group AfriForum has welcomed the ruling by the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria dismissing the government's application for leave to appeal the court's ruling that AfriForum could interdict it from donating R50 million to Cuba.

Speaking to Mandy Wiener, AfriForum's campaign officer for strategy and content Reiner Duvenage says they're very optimistic that other courts will uphold the interdict.

The money has not been given, we prevented this money from being squandered. We prevented the funds from being donated. The government and Dirco can't donate this money until the review application is heard. Reiner Duvenage, Campaign officer for strategy and content - AfriForum

We are very optimistic that our review application will succeed in preventing this irrational and illegal donation. Reiner Duvenage, Campaign officer for strategy and content - AfriForum

Listen to the audio for more: