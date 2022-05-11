



Screengrab from 'Nomsa TV Advert', one of the remakes of Nestlé's classic Cremora ad, on YouTube

'It's not inside, it's onnnn top' - the iconic line from the original Cremora TV adverts has become part of South Africans' vocabulary.

But does it still work in Nestlé's "inclusive" remakes of the ads more than 30 years later?

Watch the original original and one of the remakes below, then scroll down for more discussion:

'I don't know if it still has that magic' comments Nkgabiseng Motau (founding partner of Think Creative Africa), who picks the campaign for her advertising zero of the week.

She suggests that Nestlé preserve the legacy of the tagline and move on to something new.

"It's not inside, it's flopped" quips Bruce Whitfield.

There are four or five recent remakes... It's a great idea, it was an amazing performance, it was fun... but I worry that they are going to lose out on showing consumers the brand in new ways. Nkgabiseng Motau, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer - Think Creative Africa

It's such a versatile product, like she said, 'Cremora and custard cake'... I would love to see them do different things with this brand. Nkgabiseng Motau, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer - Think Creative Africa

For her it goes back to the expression 'good is the enemy of great' says Motau.

"Because it's doing good for so many years they will never have an opportunity unless they change to see how great Cremora could do if they did something different."

"That's probably the reason we see the repetition - 'if it ain't broke...'"

Click on thelink to watch more of the remakes.

Listen to Motau's advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros (Cremora discusson at 5:05):

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'It's not inside, it's onnn top' - iconic, but has Nestlé milked it dry?