'It's not inside, it's onnn top' - iconic, but has Nestlé milked it dry?
'It's not inside, it's onnnn top' - the iconic line from the original Cremora TV adverts has become part of South Africans' vocabulary.
But does it still work in Nestlé's "inclusive" remakes of the ads more than 30 years later?
Watch the original original and one of the remakes below, then scroll down for more discussion:
'I don't know if it still has that magic' comments Nkgabiseng Motau (founding partner of Think Creative Africa), who picks the campaign for her advertising zero of the week.
She suggests that Nestlé preserve the legacy of the tagline and move on to something new.
RELATED: No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad
"It's not inside, it's flopped" quips Bruce Whitfield.
There are four or five recent remakes... It's a great idea, it was an amazing performance, it was fun... but I worry that they are going to lose out on showing consumers the brand in new ways.Nkgabiseng Motau, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer - Think Creative Africa
It's such a versatile product, like she said, 'Cremora and custard cake'... I would love to see them do different things with this brand.Nkgabiseng Motau, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer - Think Creative Africa
For her it goes back to the expression 'good is the enemy of great' says Motau.
"Because it's doing good for so many years they will never have an opportunity unless they change to see how great Cremora could do if they did something different."
"That's probably the reason we see the repetition - 'if it ain't broke...'"
Click on thelink to watch more of the remakes.
Listen to Motau's advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros (Cremora discusson at 5:05):
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'It's not inside, it's onnn top' - iconic, but has Nestlé milked it dry?
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5UjMx9EFwbw
More from Business
Dutch IT security startup grows operations centre in CPT, hires local talent
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Hans Kroll, Managing Partner at Nedscaper South Africa.Read More
'Eskom running gas turbines at load factor that's too high, on costly diesel'
Bruce Whitfield talks to energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence, about the current state of the power grid.Read More
When and why countries declare war
Most would say the fighting in Ukraine is a war, but Russia doesn’t, at least not yet.Read More
What only a slight dip in US inflation means for SA (interest rates top of mind)
Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.Read More
Minerals Council: SA could have $150bn hydrogen economy by 2050
Mining producers at the Mining Indaba in Cape Town have been discussing how they can leverage clean energy solutions with environmental protections a key issue due to climate change pressures.Read More
Economics 101: Unpacking recession with economist Xhanti Payi
Clement Manyathela chats to economist and founding director at Nascence Advisory and Research, Xhanti Payi.Read More
Generating shortage sees Eskom bring back power cuts for Wednesday evening
Eskom has been implementing the rolling blackouts during the evening peak since Monday as it struggles to keep up with demand.Read More
Kruger National Park hopes for competitive edge with R370m facilities upgrade
John Maytham talks to managing executive of the Kruger National Park, Gareth Coleman, about the park's R370 million renovation it will undergo over the next three years.Read More
Marmite is getting restocked on SA's shelves - but jars are disappearing fast
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Martin Neethling, the chief marketing officer at PepsiCo Sub Saharan Africa.Read More
More from Lifestyle
WATCH: Doctor pulling cockroach out of woman's ear goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: LOL! Off-duty officer stopping runway taxi driver goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Marmite is getting restocked on SA's shelves - but jars are disappearing fast
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Martin Neethling, the chief marketing officer at PepsiCo Sub Saharan Africa.Read More
Feeling worn out? Try glamping in a locally manufactured yurt
Bruce Whitfield chats to Tobin Davenport about Southern Yurts' camp sites and how they manufacture their own yurts.Read More
Everybody divides everyone into 'Us' and 'Them' – how do we get along?
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews “Moral Tribes: Emotion, Reason, and the Gap Between Us and Them” by Joshua Greene.Read More
Celebrating diversity and showcasing queer talent and excellence
Bongani Bingwa interviews Tiaan Kirsten-Lubbe, director and owner of the Centurion Theatre about what to expect at the first annual Centurion Queer Fest 2022.Read More
Christianity and African spirituality ... can you practise both?
Clement Manyathela speaks to Reverend Fika Mathe, lead pastor and founder of Living Stones Assembly and theology researcher Dr Funlola Olojede on how Christianity and African Spirituality can co-exist.Read More
WATCH: Let's go Laylay! Impressive kid outruns her competitors after slow start
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
How to navigate dynamics that are particular to blended families
Blended families can consist of a couple, the children they have together, adopted children and/or their children from previous relationships.Read More
More from Opinion
Everybody divides everyone into 'Us' and 'Them' – how do we get along?
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews “Moral Tribes: Emotion, Reason, and the Gap Between Us and Them” by Joshua Greene.Read More
How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around
The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show.Read More
[WATCH] 'Lovely to look at, but luxury advertising so formulaic it's ludicrous!'
Where's the brand competitiveness? Andy Rice looks at Dolce & Gabbana's latest male fragrance campaign on The Money Show.Read More
MONDE NDLOVU: Debunking what seeks to separate blacks from the black 'thing'
The commanding heights of the economy remain in the hands of white people, controlling the four factors of production, which are entrepreneurship, capital, land and labour.Read More
THETO MAHLAKOANA: Ramaphosa jeers exposed depth of cracks within Cosatu facade
Theto Mahlakoana takes an in-depth dive into the events that led to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa being booed at a Cosatu May Day rally.Read More
[WATCH] Dove launches mom-daughter campaign against toxic online beauty advice
#DetoxYourFeed - Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Dove campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
How to turn good ideas into great ideas and scale them
Ian Mann reviews 'The Voltage Effect: How to Make Good Ideas Great and Great Ideas Scale' on The Money Show.Read More
Why it isn't too late to start building your legacy
Clement Manyathela discusses with a panel of thought leaders what legacy means to them.Read More
YONELA DIKO: The country deserves more from Busisiwe Mavuso
What could Busisiwe and her team have done if they had focused on their Eskom business mandate and forgot about their claim to fame?Read More