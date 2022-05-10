Feeling worn out? Try glamping in a locally manufactured yurt

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute. 10 May 2022 9:31 PM
Blow for Steinhoff as court grants media access to accounting fraud report Bruce Whitfield interviews Rob Rose, editor of the Financial Mail and author of 'Steinheist'. 10 May 2022 7:48 PM
'Taxpayer could still be paying for SAA going forward' Bruce Whitfield talks to Bloomberg News' Antony Sguazzin about how details of the Takatso deal were withheld from Treasury. 10 May 2022 7:47 PM
View all Local
Former Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane in a critical condition in hospital The ANC caucus leader was involved in an accident on Monday night when he was travelling from Alexandra to his home. 10 May 2022 2:38 PM
Mabe: ANC will go into the national conference united ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe spoke to Mandy Weiner about President Cyril Ramaphosa's message to disgruntled delegates plead... 10 May 2022 2:26 PM
Mabuyane: EC will make sure Ramaphosa is re-elected as ANC president Eastern Cape ANC chairperson Oscar Mabuyane said Cyril Ramaphosa had championed renewal of the governing party and he must be give... 9 May 2022 7:09 PM
View all Politics
Feeling worn out? Try glamping in a locally manufactured yurt Bruce Whitfield chats to Tobin Davenport about Southern Yurts' camp sites and how they manufacture their own yurts. 10 May 2022 8:13 PM
MPs question Gordhan on privatising SAA: Is it going to benefit the people? Gordhan and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Tuesday briefed Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on the... 10 May 2022 3:56 PM
Everybody divides everyone into 'Us' and 'Them' – how do we get along? Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews “Moral Tribes: Emotion, Reason, and the Gap Between Us and Them” by Joshua Greene. 10 May 2022 1:34 PM
View all Business
Celebrating diversity and showcasing queer talent and excellence Bongani Bingwa interviews Tiaan Kirsten-Lubbe, director and owner of the Centurion Theatre about what to expect at the first annua... 10 May 2022 12:32 PM
Christianity and African spirituality ... can you practise both? Clement Manyathela speaks to Reverend Fika Mathe, lead pastor and founder of Living Stones Assembly and theology researcher Dr Fun... 10 May 2022 12:21 PM
WATCH: Let's go Laylay! Impressive kid outruns her competitors after slow start Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 May 2022 8:39 AM
View all Lifestyle
Boucher looking forward to taking Proteas to new heights after CSA drops charges Cricket South Africa determined there was no substantial basis for the charges after Mark Boucher apologised for his actions and f... 10 May 2022 12:54 PM
Cricket SA drops disciplinary charges against Mark Boucher The charges were instituted against Boucher following recommendations from the Social Justice & Nation-Building (SJN) after it mad... 10 May 2022 10:35 AM
Ex-Proteas spinner Adams declines to testify at Boucher disciplinary hearing Proteas head coach Mark Boucher is facing charges of racism, laid by Cricket South Africa, following last year's Social Justice an... 9 May 2022 8:08 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Woman running with a cow's head crowned 'Looter of the year 2022' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 May 2022 8:41 AM
Gomora actor Siyabonga Zubane has passed away The 23-year-old played the role of Sdumo on Mzansi Magic telenovela Gomora. 7 May 2022 3:56 PM
We celebrate 8 Mzansi celeb moms and their awesome kids this Mother's Day From 947's Anele Mdoda to DJ Zinhle, Pearl Thusi, Zoleka Mandela, and more - these gorgeous moms show off their beautiful kids. 6 May 2022 1:19 PM
View all Entertainment
F1's ban on bling - but will Lewis Hamilton toe the line or pay a fine? Lewis Hamilton has suggested he will not fully comply with Formula One’s jewelry ban, but will a $250,000 fine change his mind? 10 May 2022 10:41 AM
US Senate to vote on abortion rights bill Bongani Bingwa speaks to senior health journalist at the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism, Joan van Dyk, for more. 10 May 2022 8:12 AM
Steenhuisen on visit to Ukraine: I wanted to see impact of war with my own eyes The DA leader’s recent visit to the war-torn country came under a lot of public scrutiny with some calling it a PR stunt. 9 May 2022 4:28 PM
View all World
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
Sanlam and global player Allianz team up to create Pan-African insurance giant Bruce Whitfield discusses the joint venture with Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital 4 May 2022 6:56 PM
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
View all Africa
How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show. 5 May 2022 9:51 PM
[WATCH] 'Lovely to look at, but luxury advertising so formulaic it's ludicrous!' Where's the brand competitiveness? Andy Rice looks at Dolce & Gabbana's latest male fragrance campaign on The Money Show. 4 May 2022 8:45 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: Debunking what seeks to separate blacks from the black 'thing' The commanding heights of the economy remain in the hands of white people, controlling the four factors of production, which are e... 4 May 2022 1:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Feeling worn out? Try glamping in a locally manufactured yurt

10 May 2022 8:13 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Overberg
Ger
yurt
Southern Yurts
Tobin Davenport
Porcupine Hills Guest Farm
glamping
Renosterveld
Porcupine Hills

Bruce Whitfield chats to Tobin Davenport about Southern Yurts' camp sites and how they manufacture their own yurts.

Read about yurts but never stayed in one yourself?

Tobin Davenport and his business partner have established three glamping sites offering yurt accommodation in the Overberg region of the Western Cape.

Southern Yurts operates from the Porcupine Hills Guest Farm located in a private nature reserve.

Image: Southern Yurts on Facebook @southernyurts

The yurts are equipped with private kitchens and bathroom facilities.

Outside there are wood-fired hot tubs from which to enjoy the area's beautiful views.

Davenport tells Bruce Whitfield they took inspiration from the traditional structure they saw on their travels, and then used canvas as their choice of cover.

A yurt is a circular wooden-framed nomadic tent that originated about 2,000 years ago in northern Siberia, and they are still used today... They're similar to the Mongolian ger... the rest of the world refers to them as yurts.

Tobin Davenport, Co-founder - Southern Yurts

They are fantastic structures, obviously tried and tested through many thousands of years. They're strong, resilient against the elements. You can pack them up and move them and set them up again.

Tobin Davenport, Co-founder - Southern Yurts
Image: Southern Yurts on Facebook @southernyurts

We thought they would be really appropriate in South Africa... a structure similar to a rondawel in its shape... There's also a need for secure and weather-proof mobile accommodation...

Tobin Davenport, Co-founder - Southern Yurts

The business manufactures yurts which clients can also order custom-made for their own use.

It takes about two hours to set up a mobile yurt, and slightly less time to disassemble it again.

Davenport says it is ideal for the South African climate.

We redesigned the cover - we use a South African company that creates a really nice canvas... It's got an insulation layer and on the inside it's lined with a hemp cotton liner from the Hemporium.

Tobin Davenport, Co-founder - Southern Yurts

Find more info about guest stays and ordering your own yurt on Southern Yurts' website.

Listen to the conversation in the audio clip below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Feeling worn out? Try glamping in a locally manufactured yurt




10 May 2022 8:13 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Overberg
Ger
yurt
Southern Yurts
Tobin Davenport
Porcupine Hills Guest Farm
glamping
Renosterveld
Porcupine Hills

More from Business

SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand

10 May 2022 9:31 PM

The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Blow for Steinhoff as court grants media access to accounting fraud report

10 May 2022 7:48 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Rob Rose, editor of the Financial Mail and author of 'Steinheist'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Taxpayer could still be paying for SAA going forward'

10 May 2022 7:47 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Bloomberg News' Antony Sguazzin about how details of the Takatso deal were withheld from Treasury.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MPs question Gordhan on privatising SAA: Is it going to benefit the people?

10 May 2022 3:56 PM

Gordhan and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Tuesday briefed Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on the strategic equity partner process.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Everybody divides everyone into 'Us' and 'Them' – how do we get along?

10 May 2022 1:34 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews “Moral Tribes: Emotion, Reason, and the Gap Between Us and Them” by Joshua Greene.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vida e Caffè buys Sweetbeet – plans big expansion

10 May 2022 12:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Darren Levy, CEO at Vida e Caffè.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bullet trains are coming to South Africa’s long-distance routes

10 May 2022 10:55 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Ngwako Makaepea, deputy director-general responsible for rail transport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Struggling Eskom to implement stage 2 power cuts for Tuesday evening

10 May 2022 10:54 AM

Eskom added that there was the possibility of higher stages of blackouts should there be any further generation unit breakdowns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Colin Coleman: SA needs ‘political rupture’ for economic reforms to work

10 May 2022 6:44 AM

In his opinion piece, 'Open SA’s economy to all or kiss our democracy goodbye', Coleman notes that 'We need to create millions of work opportunities'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stats SA: COVID-19 may have impacted accuracy of SA’s unemployment figures

10 May 2022 6:38 AM

The chief director responsible for labour statistics at Stats SA, Malerato Mosiane, said the Quarterly Labour Force Survey results were meant to go out on 22 February but had to delay the release of the results 'because of some concerns on the quality of data'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Everybody divides everyone into 'Us' and 'Them' – how do we get along?

10 May 2022 1:34 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews “Moral Tribes: Emotion, Reason, and the Gap Between Us and Them” by Joshua Greene.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Celebrating diversity and showcasing queer talent and excellence

10 May 2022 12:32 PM

Bongani Bingwa interviews Tiaan Kirsten-Lubbe, director and owner of the Centurion Theatre about what to expect at the first annual Centurion Queer Fest 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Christianity and African spirituality ... can you practise both?

10 May 2022 12:21 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Reverend Fika Mathe, lead pastor and founder of Living Stones Assembly and theology researcher Dr Funlola Olojede on how Christianity and African Spirituality can co-exist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Let's go Laylay! Impressive kid outruns her competitors after slow start

10 May 2022 8:39 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to navigate dynamics that are particular to blended families

9 May 2022 7:20 PM

Blended families can consist of a couple, the children they have together, adopted children and/or their children from previous relationships.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Can sleeping in separate bedrooms benefit you as a couple?

9 May 2022 5:32 PM

While there are many reasons why couples may decide to sleep apart, many of opt for it as a way to guarantee better sleep quality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Men's individual work will teach boys to be better men, says psychologist

9 May 2022 12:35 PM

Clement Manyathela chats to Mtheto Tshemese, clinical psychologist and social commentator addressing what do parents need to teach their sons about women?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Disability legislation will enforce automatic compliance, says top official

9 May 2022 9:51 AM

Benny Palime joins ray White to talk about the third annual Disability Conference and Opportunity Expo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Don't blow it. Your tax refund should be put towards your financial goals'

9 May 2022 8:34 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Allan Gray tax specialist Carrie Norden.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Did you know male seahorses have to prove they are worthy of carrying the eggs?

8 May 2022 12:07 PM

Gugs Mhlungu speaks to uShaka Sea World executive manager Maryke Masson about the life of seahorses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cricket SA drops disciplinary charges against Mark Boucher

Sport

Struggling Eskom to implement stage 2 power cuts for Tuesday evening

Business Local

AfriForum optimistic R50 million 'illegal' donation to Cuba will be stopped

Local

EWN Highlights

Blow for Steinhoff as court grants media access to accounting fraud report

10 May 2022 7:48 PM

Accused in New Somerset Hospital shooting has depression, court told

10 May 2022 7:25 PM

Meyiwa murder trial: Teffo’s plea to resume earlier than scheduled rejected

10 May 2022 6:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA