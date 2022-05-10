MPs question Gordhan on privatising SAA: Is it going to benefit the people?





CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament have questioned Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan about the decision to privatise South African Airways (SAA).

Gordhan and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Tuesday briefed Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on the strategic equity partner process.

Godongwana called the airline a “fiscal drain” for costing taxpayers R49 billion in bailouts since 2007.

Members of Scopa had several questions for Gordhan, including the private equity partner’s financial contribution to SAA in the deal.

Committee member Ntombovuyo Mente questioned the structure of the deal and who would benefit: “Is it just going to deal with the side of manpower and personnel that they are going to hire at SAA? This has to benefit our people.”

Democratic Alliance MP Alf Lees said had SAA been placed under business rescue earlier, a lot could have been prevented.

“Had business rescue been implemented much earlier, say 2014, much of this R49 billion (in bailouts) perhaps may not have been needed,” he said.

Gordhan said the private equity partner would contribute R3 billion in the deal, adding that government could always buy back its stake in the airline in future.

