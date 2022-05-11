'South Africa needs a Marshall Plan to end its load shedding nightmare'
South Africa needs a Marshall Plan to solve its load shedding disaster, says energy expert Chris Yelland.
Power cuts have become a national crisis, he told John Maytham.
Eskom is warning that it could intensify load shedding this week should more units breakdown.
It has been implementing power cuts in the evenings.
The utility has warned that the national grid will experience more strain in the coming months due to the start of the winter season.
“Feelings of helplessness in the face of load shedding are completely unwarranted,” says Yelland.
“There are indeed solutions available to end load shedding relatively soon, and at a relatively low cost to Eskom and the fiscus.”
… If we allow this to continue, we could be pushed into a partial or national blackout, massive social unrest and looting. The risk is significant. If we had a national blackout, claims would way exceed the total capitalisation of the insurance industry in South Africa.Chris Yelland, energy analyst - EE Business Intelligence
Energy availability is going down every year.Chris Yelland, energy analyst - EE Business Intelligence
We can do something about it if we mobilise the nation and set ourselves a specific target to build 10,000 MW of new generation and 5,000 MW of battery energy storage within two years. The naysayers need to be moved out of the way…Chris Yelland, energy analyst - EE Business Intelligence
Remove unnecessary regulations… If there is a will, there is a way!Chris Yelland, energy analyst - EE Business Intelligence
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'South Africa needs a Marshall Plan to end its load shedding nightmare'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_122887370_a-christmas-candle-spreading-light-on-black-background.html?downloaded=1
More from Business
Kruger National Park hopes for competitive edge with R370m facilities upgrade
John Maytham talks to managing executive of the Kruger National Park, Gareth Coleman, about the park's R370 million renovation it will undergo over the next three years.Read More
Marmite is getting restocked on SA's shelves - but jars are disappearing fast
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Martin Neethling, the chief marketing officer at PepsiCo Sub Saharan Africa.Read More
SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand
The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute.Read More
Feeling worn out? Try glamping in a locally manufactured yurt
Bruce Whitfield chats to Tobin Davenport about Southern Yurts' camp sites and how they manufacture their own yurts.Read More
Blow for Steinhoff as court grants media access to accounting fraud report
Bruce Whitfield interviews Rob Rose, editor of the Financial Mail and author of 'Steinheist'.Read More
'Taxpayer could still be paying for SAA going forward'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Bloomberg News' Antony Sguazzin about how details of the Takatso deal were withheld from Treasury.Read More
MPs question Gordhan on privatising SAA: Is it going to benefit the people?
Gordhan and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Tuesday briefed Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on the strategic equity partner process.Read More
Everybody divides everyone into 'Us' and 'Them' – how do we get along?
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews “Moral Tribes: Emotion, Reason, and the Gap Between Us and Them” by Joshua Greene.Read More
Vida e Caffè buys Sweetbeet – plans big expansion
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Darren Levy, CEO at Vida e Caffè.Read More
More from Local
K9 Leah, rescue dog who died in the line of duty in KZN floods, laid to rest
Leah died during an operation in KwaZulu-Natal following the floods last month.Read More
Cape Town ranked 3rd best city in the world, but best for who?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA Cities Network's Kayla Hanna Brown, about what life is like for ordinary citizens in Cape Town.Read More
Fingerprints and face scans: Biometric data could soon be tied to your SIM card
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gur Geva, co-founder and CEO of iiDENTIFii, specialists in remote biometric digital facial authentication.Read More
Phaahla wants 2% health budget decrease avoided to stave off staff cuts
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Phaahla says they appreciate what has been allocated as it is more than what was allocated but it is still not enough.Read More
Women vulnerable to impact of climate crisis - African Climate Reality Project
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, African Climate Reality Project branch manager Amy Gillian Thorp says due to cultural norms and policies women are often not supported.Read More
Nathaniel Julies murder trial to start afresh after judge's death
The trial against three police officers Scorpion Ndyalvane, Caylene Whiteboy and Voster Netshiongolo was well under way when Judge Ramarumo Monama passed away.Read More
SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand
The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute.Read More
Blow for Steinhoff as court grants media access to accounting fraud report
Bruce Whitfield interviews Rob Rose, editor of the Financial Mail and author of 'Steinheist'.Read More
'Taxpayer could still be paying for SAA going forward'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Bloomberg News' Antony Sguazzin about how details of the Takatso deal were withheld from Treasury.Read More