



South Africa needs a Marshall Plan to solve its load shedding disaster, says energy expert Chris Yelland.

Power cuts have become a national crisis, he told John Maytham.

Eskom is warning that it could intensify load shedding this week should more units breakdown.

It has been implementing power cuts in the evenings.

The utility has warned that the national grid will experience more strain in the coming months due to the start of the winter season.

Image: © sudiptabhowmick/123rf.com

“Feelings of helplessness in the face of load shedding are completely unwarranted,” says Yelland.

“There are indeed solutions available to end load shedding relatively soon, and at a relatively low cost to Eskom and the fiscus.”

… If we allow this to continue, we could be pushed into a partial or national blackout, massive social unrest and looting. The risk is significant. If we had a national blackout, claims would way exceed the total capitalisation of the insurance industry in South Africa. Chris Yelland, energy analyst - EE Business Intelligence

Energy availability is going down every year. Chris Yelland, energy analyst - EE Business Intelligence

We can do something about it if we mobilise the nation and set ourselves a specific target to build 10,000 MW of new generation and 5,000 MW of battery energy storage within two years. The naysayers need to be moved out of the way… Chris Yelland, energy analyst - EE Business Intelligence

Remove unnecessary regulations… If there is a will, there is a way! Chris Yelland, energy analyst - EE Business Intelligence

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'South Africa needs a Marshall Plan to end its load shedding nightmare'