Nathaniel Julies murder trial to start afresh after judge's death





JOHANNESBURG - The trial into Nathaniel Julies’ murder will have to start afresh following the death of Judge Ramarumo Monama.

Proceedings had already started in the High Court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court.

The 16-year-old, who had Down’s syndrome was shot, allegedly by a police officer just meters from his home in Eldorado Park in 2020.

The trial against three police officers Scorpion Ndyalvane, Caylene Whiteboy and Voster Netshiongolo was well under way when Judge Monama passed away.

The court had heard testimony from witnesses, including a man who was there when Julies was shot, a photographer and a ballistic expert.

But now all that evidence will have to be scrapped and the trial must start from scratch before a new presiding officer.

Judge Moosa will now hear the matter and will begin with pre-trial proceedings from Wednesday morning.

