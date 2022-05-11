Nathaniel Julies murder trial to start afresh after judge's death
JOHANNESBURG - The trial into Nathaniel Julies’ murder will have to start afresh following the death of Judge Ramarumo Monama.
Proceedings had already started in the High Court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court.
The 16-year-old, who had Down’s syndrome was shot, allegedly by a police officer just meters from his home in Eldorado Park in 2020.
The trial against three police officers Scorpion Ndyalvane, Caylene Whiteboy and Voster Netshiongolo was well under way when Judge Monama passed away.
The court had heard testimony from witnesses, including a man who was there when Julies was shot, a photographer and a ballistic expert.
But now all that evidence will have to be scrapped and the trial must start from scratch before a new presiding officer.
Judge Moosa will now hear the matter and will begin with pre-trial proceedings from Wednesday morning.
This article first appeared on EWN : Nathaniel Julies murder trial to start afresh after judge's death
More from Local
K9 Leah, rescue dog who died in the line of duty in KZN floods, laid to rest
Leah died during an operation in KwaZulu-Natal following the floods last month.Read More
Cape Town ranked 3rd best city in the world, but best for who?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA Cities Network's Kayla Hanna Brown, about what life is like for ordinary citizens in Cape Town.Read More
Fingerprints and face scans: Biometric data could soon be tied to your SIM card
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gur Geva, co-founder and CEO of iiDENTIFii, specialists in remote biometric digital facial authentication.Read More
Phaahla wants 2% health budget decrease avoided to stave off staff cuts
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Phaahla says they appreciate what has been allocated as it is more than what was allocated but it is still not enough.Read More
Women vulnerable to impact of climate crisis - African Climate Reality Project
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, African Climate Reality Project branch manager Amy Gillian Thorp says due to cultural norms and policies women are often not supported.Read More
'South Africa needs a Marshall Plan to end its load shedding nightmare'
John Maytham interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland of EE Business Intelligence.Read More
SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand
The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute.Read More
Blow for Steinhoff as court grants media access to accounting fraud report
Bruce Whitfield interviews Rob Rose, editor of the Financial Mail and author of 'Steinheist'.Read More
'Taxpayer could still be paying for SAA going forward'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Bloomberg News' Antony Sguazzin about how details of the Takatso deal were withheld from Treasury.Read More