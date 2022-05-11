Marmite is getting restocked on SA's shelves - but jars are disappearing fast
- Marmite is slowly finding its way back to store shelves across the country after two years of limited supply
- The popular spread, which is made using spent yeast, was a casualty of the various booze bans during the COVID-19 pandemic
- PepsiCo, which owns the Marmite brand in SA, says stocks are expected to stabilise soon but demand still outweighs supply
The supply of Marmite is starting to stabilise across the country after two years of scarcity.
There was a national shortage of the savoury spread caused by the several alcohol bans introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
RELATED: You better sit down for this... the world is running out of Marmite
Marmite is made using spent yeast, a by-product that is produced during beer brewing process.
The forced closure of breweries in South Africa during the booze bans meant that Marmite production was put on hold.
The was also a global shortage of food-grade soda ash, another key ingredient in the production of Marmite, which exacerbated the situation.
RELATED: 'Who eats it anyway?!' - Divided opinion over discontinued fish paste products
PepsiCo, which owns the Marmite brand in SA, says the supply of spent yeast has stabilised and the Marmite factory is now operating day and night to meet demand.
"It has been a hurdle at every turn, but the good thing is that we are going now," says Martin Neethling, PepsiCo's chief marketing officer.
Neethling says the Marmite factory has introduced double shifts this week in order to make sure shelves are restocked.
"We're shifting bottles into every corner of South Africa as fast as we can," he tells CapeTalk.
We are in a recently good place now, we're certainly in the best position that we've been in for the last two years or so. We are rapidly trying to refill the pipeline and get marmite back onto the shelves.Martin Neethling, Chief marketing officer - PepsiCo Sub Saharan Africa
However, shoppers are still panic-buying Marmite when it appears on the shelves due to a "scarcity mindset", Neethling warns.
Although some retailers have introduced product limits on Marmite, it appears shoppers are clearing shelves fast.
The curious thing now is that I think there is a bit of a scarcity mindset because we see that consumers are grabbing bottles of Marmite as fast as it hit the shelves... As fast as the shelves are restocked, people are taking multiple bottles a time.Martin Neethling, Chief marketing officer - PepsiCo Sub Saharan Africa
We have stabilised the supply of spent yeast, which is the key ingredient... it's been the main problematic ingredient.Martin Neethling, Chief marketing officer - PepsiCo Sub Saharan Africa
We get our spent brewer's yeast from SAB and Heineken. The alcohol bans took them out completely. Because yeast is a live product, you can't stockpile it. Once the breweries get turned off, then those factories get turned off.Martin Neethling, Chief marketing officer - PepsiCo Sub Saharan Africa
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Marmite is getting restocked on SA's shelves - but jars are disappearing fast
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_120677853_torrevieja-alicante-spain-march-25-2009-jar-of-marmite-on-table-with-copy-space.html?term=marmite&vti=mtrik7tvgse4i2m93l-1-42
More from Lifestyle
WATCH: Doctor pulling cockroach out of woman's ear goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: LOL! Off-duty officer stopping runway taxi driver goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Feeling worn out? Try glamping in a locally manufactured yurt
Bruce Whitfield chats to Tobin Davenport about Southern Yurts' camp sites and how they manufacture their own yurts.Read More
Everybody divides everyone into 'Us' and 'Them' – how do we get along?
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews “Moral Tribes: Emotion, Reason, and the Gap Between Us and Them” by Joshua Greene.Read More
Celebrating diversity and showcasing queer talent and excellence
Bongani Bingwa interviews Tiaan Kirsten-Lubbe, director and owner of the Centurion Theatre about what to expect at the first annual Centurion Queer Fest 2022.Read More
Christianity and African spirituality ... can you practise both?
Clement Manyathela speaks to Reverend Fika Mathe, lead pastor and founder of Living Stones Assembly and theology researcher Dr Funlola Olojede on how Christianity and African Spirituality can co-exist.Read More
WATCH: Let's go Laylay! Impressive kid outruns her competitors after slow start
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
How to navigate dynamics that are particular to blended families
Blended families can consist of a couple, the children they have together, adopted children and/or their children from previous relationships.Read More
Can sleeping in separate bedrooms benefit you as a couple?
While there are many reasons why couples may decide to sleep apart, many of opt for it as a way to guarantee better sleep quality.Read More
More from Business
Kruger National Park hopes for competitive edge with R370m facilities upgrade
John Maytham talks to managing executive of the Kruger National Park, Gareth Coleman, about the park's R370 million renovation it will undergo over the next three years.Read More
'South Africa needs a Marshall Plan to end its load shedding nightmare'
John Maytham interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland of EE Business Intelligence.Read More
SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand
The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute.Read More
Feeling worn out? Try glamping in a locally manufactured yurt
Bruce Whitfield chats to Tobin Davenport about Southern Yurts' camp sites and how they manufacture their own yurts.Read More
Blow for Steinhoff as court grants media access to accounting fraud report
Bruce Whitfield interviews Rob Rose, editor of the Financial Mail and author of 'Steinheist'.Read More
'Taxpayer could still be paying for SAA going forward'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Bloomberg News' Antony Sguazzin about how details of the Takatso deal were withheld from Treasury.Read More
MPs question Gordhan on privatising SAA: Is it going to benefit the people?
Gordhan and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Tuesday briefed Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on the strategic equity partner process.Read More
Everybody divides everyone into 'Us' and 'Them' – how do we get along?
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews “Moral Tribes: Emotion, Reason, and the Gap Between Us and Them” by Joshua Greene.Read More
Vida e Caffè buys Sweetbeet – plans big expansion
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Darren Levy, CEO at Vida e Caffè.Read More