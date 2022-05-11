Women vulnerable to impact of climate crisis - African Climate Reality Project





The African Climate Reality Project says women are disproportionally impacted by the climate crisis.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, African Climate Reality Project branch manager Amy Gillian Thorp says due to cultural norms and policies women are often not supported.

She adds that policies need to be gender-responsive.

Women are some of the groups that are most vulnerable to the impact of the climate crisis. They don't always have the resources to deal with the impact. Amy Gillian Thorp, Branch Manager - African Climate Reality Project

Meanwhile, The South African Local Government Association (Salga) has warned that not enough is being done to safeguard communities against the impact of climate change.

Thorp says there are plenty of things that can be done to make sure the towns are "climate-smart".

For buildings, for instance, I think using solar panels and ensuring we have water harvesting systems in place. Amy Gillian Thorp, Branch manager - African Climate Reality Project

The African Climate Reality Project on Tuesdays participated in a webinar with various stakeholders including government on the impact of climate change and changing weather patterns of society.

