Phaahla wants 2% health budget decrease avoided to stave off staff cuts





Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla has expressed concerns over the impact of inflation on his department's budget.

For the 2022/2023 financial year, the national department of health has been allocated R64.5billion budget and Phaahla says looking at the future, it will not be enough.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Phaahla says they appreciate what has been allocated as it is more than what was allocated but it is still not enough.

There is still a lot that we need to do mostly around staffing. Most of our provinces are unable to retain the staff that was employed as a result of additional allocation for COVID. Dr Joe Phaahla, Health Minister

So going forward if that 2% actually happens, just on staffing, the question becomes do you retrench some of the staff? Are you able to replace the equipment? Are you able to procure medicines and other consumables? All these are going to get tricky going forward. Dr Joe Phaahla, Health Minister

Phaahla says they're crossing fingers that the economy performs and the 2% decrease does not happen.

He adds that what is mostly going to be compromised will be maintenance and procurements.

Listen the full interview below: