Fingerprints and face scans: Biometric data could soon be tied to your SIM card
- Draft regulations by ICASA call for biometric data, to be bound to a consumer’s SIM card.
- Wednesday is the final day for public comment on the proposals.
If you've ever fallen victim to identity fraud you'll know just how costly and time-consuming it can be to seek restitution.
Did you know that having your phone number cloned via an illegal sim-swap is one of the most popular methods fraudsters use to take control of your bank accounts?
That's despite stringent RICA* requirements which compel us to prove who we are whenever we replace or buy a new SIM card.
But new draft regulations by ICASA (Independent Communications Authority of South Africa), are calling for biometric data, such as fingerprint mapping, facial recognition, and retina scans to be bound to a consumer’s SIM card.
What's more there are only a few hours left for you to have your say on the proposals, as public comment on closes today (Wednesday).
Gur Geva, CEO of iiDENTIFii, unpacks the draft regulations with CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto.
What government is now doing is layering a very high level of security to an individual who is opening up a cellphone account via RICA.Gur Geva, Co-founder and CEO - iiDENTIFii
Geva explains that the current South African ID contains biometric information, but the proposals will ensure that the person opening the account
The only way to do that is to make that the individual submitting it, matches the identity document using a form of biometric.Gur Geva, Co-founder and CEO - iiDENTIFii
To this end, says Geva, the ICASA proposals would see a massive clamping down on identity fraud in this area.
And it terms of the specific type of biometric identification likely to be used, he says face recognition seems to be the most obvious.
You can confirm a face relevant to an ID document, where you can't confirm a voice scan or retina relevant to an ID.Gur Geva, Co-Founder and CEO - iiDENTIFii
And what about the specific use of that biometric data, asks Moloto?
We need to make sure that biometric data is only stored for the period and the purpose for which it is required and the draft regulations are quite specific on that.Gur Geva, Co-Founder and CEO - iiDENTIFii
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Fingerprints and face scans: Biometric data could soon be tied to your SIM card
