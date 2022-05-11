WATCH: LOL! Off-duty officer stopping runway taxi driver goes viral





An off duty police officer jumped off the car and stopped a taxi driver running away from metro police.

The metro police stopped in front of the taxi attempting to apprehend the taxi driver but he made a run for it leaving the passengers stranded.

Little did he know a police officer was behind him.

Watch the full video below:

WATCH: Man jumps out the car to catch a taxi driver who was trying to run away from JMPD Officer. pic.twitter.com/S4R6nQRxS8 — Vehicle Trackers (@VehicleTrackerz) May 10, 2022

