WATCH: Doctor pulling cockroach out of woman's ear goes viral
TikTok user Keenan Artelli post about her ordeal with a cockroach has gone viral.
The multilegged insect crawled into her ear while she was sleeping and she had to rush to the emergency room after 30 to 45 minutes of pain and vomits.
Artelli says the doctor told her that cockroaches do not crawl back so it was going to crawl up all over her head.
Watch the video below:
@keenanslife
Wait for it! Super fun way to start your morning at 4am. This friend wanted to move in… #probablywonderinghowigothere #LaurelRoad4Nurses #ShowYourJO♬ original sound - Keenan artelli
@keenanslife Reply to @shellylynnk #storytime #mamaroach #whatactuallyhappened ♬ original sound - Keenan artelli
