Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - When and how wars are declared
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Peter ‘Fats’ Lazarides, Founder of Ocean Basket
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter “Fats” Lazarides - Founder at Ocean Basket
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
K9 Leah, rescue dog who died in the line of duty in KZN floods, laid to rest Leah died during an operation in KwaZulu-Natal following the floods last month. 11 May 2022 9:39 AM
Cape Town ranked 3rd best city in the world, but best for who? Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA Cities Network's Kayla Hanna Brown, about what life is like for ordinary citizens in Cape Town. 11 May 2022 9:31 AM
Fingerprints and face scans: Biometric data could soon be tied to your SIM card Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gur Geva, co-founder and CEO of iiDENTIFii, specialists in remote biometric digital facial authentication... 11 May 2022 8:41 AM
View all Local
Former Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane in a critical condition in hospital The ANC caucus leader was involved in an accident on Monday night when he was travelling from Alexandra to his home. 10 May 2022 2:38 PM
Mabe: ANC will go into the national conference united ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe spoke to Mandy Weiner about President Cyril Ramaphosa's message to disgruntled delegates plead... 10 May 2022 2:26 PM
Mabuyane: EC will make sure Ramaphosa is re-elected as ANC president Eastern Cape ANC chairperson Oscar Mabuyane said Cyril Ramaphosa had championed renewal of the governing party and he must be give... 9 May 2022 7:09 PM
View all Politics
Kruger National Park hopes for competitive edge with R370m facilities upgrade John Maytham talks to managing executive of the Kruger National Park, Gareth Coleman, about the park's R370 million renovation it... 11 May 2022 10:02 AM
Marmite is getting restocked on SA's shelves - but jars are disappearing fast Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Martin Neethling, the chief marketing officer at PepsiCo Sub Saharan Africa. 11 May 2022 8:39 AM
'South Africa needs a Marshall Plan to end its load shedding nightmare' John Maytham interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland of EE Business Intelligence. 11 May 2022 6:39 AM
View all Business
WATCH: Doctor pulling cockroach out of woman's ear goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2022 9:32 AM
WATCH: LOL! Off-duty officer stopping runway taxi driver goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2022 9:15 AM
Feeling worn out? Try glamping in a locally manufactured yurt Bruce Whitfield chats to Tobin Davenport about Southern Yurts' camp sites and how they manufacture their own yurts. 10 May 2022 8:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
Boucher looking forward to taking Proteas to new heights after CSA drops charges Cricket South Africa determined there was no substantial basis for the charges after Mark Boucher apologised for his actions and f... 10 May 2022 12:54 PM
Cricket SA drops disciplinary charges against Mark Boucher The charges were instituted against Boucher following recommendations from the Social Justice & Nation-Building (SJN) after it mad... 10 May 2022 10:35 AM
WATCH: Let's go Laylay! Impressive kid outruns her competitors after slow start Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 May 2022 8:39 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Woman running with a cow's head crowned 'Looter of the year 2022' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 May 2022 8:41 AM
Gomora actor Siyabonga Zubane has passed away The 23-year-old played the role of Sdumo on Mzansi Magic telenovela Gomora. 7 May 2022 3:56 PM
We celebrate 8 Mzansi celeb moms and their awesome kids this Mother's Day From 947's Anele Mdoda to DJ Zinhle, Pearl Thusi, Zoleka Mandela, and more - these gorgeous moms show off their beautiful kids. 6 May 2022 1:19 PM
View all Entertainment
F1's ban on bling - but will Lewis Hamilton toe the line or pay a fine? Lewis Hamilton has suggested he will not fully comply with Formula One’s jewelry ban, but will a $250,000 fine change his mind? 10 May 2022 10:41 AM
US Senate to vote on abortion rights bill Bongani Bingwa speaks to senior health journalist at the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism, Joan van Dyk, for more. 10 May 2022 8:12 AM
Steenhuisen on visit to Ukraine: I wanted to see impact of war with my own eyes The DA leader’s recent visit to the war-torn country came under a lot of public scrutiny with some calling it a PR stunt. 9 May 2022 4:28 PM
View all World
SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute. 10 May 2022 9:31 PM
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
Sanlam and global player Allianz team up to create Pan-African insurance giant Bruce Whitfield discusses the joint venture with Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital 4 May 2022 6:56 PM
View all Africa
Everybody divides everyone into 'Us' and 'Them' – how do we get along? Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews “Moral Tribes: Emotion, Reason, and the Gap Between Us and Them” by Joshua Greene. 10 May 2022 1:34 PM
How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show. 5 May 2022 9:51 PM
[WATCH] 'Lovely to look at, but luxury advertising so formulaic it's ludicrous!' Where's the brand competitiveness? Andy Rice looks at Dolce & Gabbana's latest male fragrance campaign on The Money Show. 4 May 2022 8:45 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
World

Cape Town ranked 3rd best city in the world, but best for who?

11 May 2022 9:31 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Tourism
Cape Town
The Telegraph
country inequality
Cape Town voted 3rd best city in the world

Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA Cities Network's Kayla Hanna Brown, about what life is like for ordinary citizens in Cape Town.

- Cape Town has once again appeared at the top of a 'Greatest City on Earth' list, pipped only by Sydney and Barcelona

- But while the city is the ideal playground for visitors, how does the ranking reconcile with the lives of ordinary Capetonians?

Image copyright: wernerl/123rf.com

Doubts are being cast on whether Cape Town is really deserving of its most recent ranking in the 'world's greatest city' list.

The Mother City came in third, behind only Barcelona and Sydney in the UK Telegraph's top 50 greatest cities on earth published last week.

It fought off stiff competition from the likes of Venice, Dubai, and London to secure a place in the top three.

But while the ranking is great news for tourism, the reality for the majority of people who call the city is home is a world away from the 5-star hotels and Michelin starred restaurants, says SA Cities Network's Kayla Hanna Brown.

It's not really a reflection of what it's actually like to live in Cape Town for most people.

Kayla Hanna Brown, Project manager for programmes - SA Cities Network

To call Cape Town the third best city in the world is misleading.

Kayla Hanna Brown, Project manager for programmes - SA Cities Network

For its study, The Telegraph analysed a range of data 50 cities selected by its readers, and the criteria they prioritised in city break destinations.

Criteria included green space, LGBT+ safety ranking, disabled access, the number of Michelin-starred restaurants,and cultural prowess.

It really comes down to how to do we define what a great city is.

Kayla Hanna Brown, Project manager for programmes - SA Cities Network

It's obviously positive for how it can affect tourism for the whole country.

Kayla Hanna Brown, Project manager for programmes - SA Cities Network

Despite the ranking, South Africa, as a nation, remains the most unequal country in the world.

Earlier this year a World Bank report said race continues to play a determining factor in a society where 10% of the population owns more than 80% of the wealth.

RELATED: Cape Town ranked third greatest city on Earth


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cape Town ranked 3rd best city in the world, but best for who?




11 May 2022 9:31 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Tourism
Cape Town
The Telegraph
country inequality
Cape Town voted 3rd best city in the world

More from Local

K9 Leah, rescue dog who died in the line of duty in KZN floods, laid to rest

11 May 2022 9:39 AM

Leah died during an operation in KwaZulu-Natal following the floods last month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fingerprints and face scans: Biometric data could soon be tied to your SIM card

11 May 2022 8:41 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gur Geva, co-founder and CEO of iiDENTIFii, specialists in remote biometric digital facial authentication.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Phaahla wants 2% health budget decrease avoided to stave off staff cuts

11 May 2022 8:36 AM

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Phaahla says they appreciate what has been allocated as it is more than what was allocated but it is still not enough.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Women vulnerable to impact of climate crisis - African Climate Reality Project

11 May 2022 8:00 AM

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, African Climate Reality Project branch manager Amy Gillian Thorp says due to cultural norms and policies women are often not supported.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'South Africa needs a Marshall Plan to end its load shedding nightmare'

11 May 2022 6:39 AM

John Maytham interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland of EE Business Intelligence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nathaniel Julies murder trial to start afresh after judge's death

11 May 2022 6:33 AM

The trial against three police officers Scorpion Ndyalvane, Caylene Whiteboy and Voster Netshiongolo was well under way when Judge Ramarumo Monama passed away.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand

10 May 2022 9:31 PM

The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Blow for Steinhoff as court grants media access to accounting fraud report

10 May 2022 7:48 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Rob Rose, editor of the Financial Mail and author of 'Steinheist'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Taxpayer could still be paying for SAA going forward'

10 May 2022 7:47 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Bloomberg News' Antony Sguazzin about how details of the Takatso deal were withheld from Treasury.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MPs question Gordhan on privatising SAA: Is it going to benefit the people?

10 May 2022 3:56 PM

Gordhan and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Tuesday briefed Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on the strategic equity partner process.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

F1's ban on bling - but will Lewis Hamilton toe the line or pay a fine?

10 May 2022 10:41 AM

Lewis Hamilton has suggested he will not fully comply with Formula One’s jewelry ban, but will a $250,000 fine change his mind?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US Senate to vote on abortion rights bill

10 May 2022 8:12 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to senior health journalist at the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism, Joan van Dyk, for more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Steenhuisen on visit to Ukraine: I wanted to see impact of war with my own eyes

9 May 2022 4:28 PM

The DA leader’s recent visit to the war-torn country came under a lot of public scrutiny with some calling it a PR stunt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Here’s why there’s uproar over the US Supreme Court’s draft on abortion

4 May 2022 2:53 PM

The passing of this draft bill could be a massive setback for Americans as abortion rights would no longer be protected, which could allow individual states to ban abortion in all cases, including cases of rape and incest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

S.Africans question Steenhuisen's Ukraine visit: ‘What are you doing there?'

2 May 2022 4:48 PM

Steenhuisen is in Ukraine this week where he is on a fact-finding missions. He will visit various refugee camps and meet with various government leaders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Musk's $44bn Twitter deal: 'He declined to even go through their books!'

26 April 2022 8:47 PM

The Money Show talks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McLeod about what Elon Musk is up to buying Twitter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG

26 April 2022 5:00 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Twitter is Elon Musk's latest toy but he might actually make it better - expert

26 April 2022 10:47 AM

Presenter John Maytham chats to tech expert and PlainSpeak co-founder Alistair Fairweather.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa call with Zelensky will make a difference - Ukrainian ambassador to SA

22 April 2022 7:53 AM

Bongani Bingwa chats to Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa Liubov Abravitova on the call between the two presidents.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Netflix has to go back to the drawing board after shares and subscribers drop'

21 April 2022 7:47 AM

John Maytham chats to news producer Stephan Lombard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Phaahla wants 2% health budget decrease avoided to stave off staff cuts

Local

Women vulnerable to impact of climate crisis - African Climate Reality Project

Local

Fingerprints and face scans: Biometric data could soon be tied to your SIM card

Local

EWN Highlights

Court puts SAHRA heritage objects case against Nelson Mandela daughter on hold

11 May 2022 9:43 AM

K9 Leah, rescue dog who died in the line of duty in KZN floods, laid to rest

11 May 2022 9:39 AM

Cape Town ranked 3rd best city in the world, but best for who?

11 May 2022 9:31 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA