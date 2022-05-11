Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - When and how wars are declared
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Peter ‘Fats’ Lazarides, Founder of Ocean Basket
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter “Fats” Lazarides - Founder at Ocean Basket
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
K9 Leah, rescue dog who died in the line of duty in KZN floods, laid to rest Leah died during an operation in KwaZulu-Natal following the floods last month. 11 May 2022 9:39 AM
Cape Town ranked 3rd best city in the world, but best for who? Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA Cities Network's Kayla Hanna Brown, about what life is like for ordinary citizens in Cape Town. 11 May 2022 9:31 AM
Fingerprints and face scans: Biometric data could soon be tied to your SIM card Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gur Geva, co-founder and CEO of iiDENTIFii, specialists in remote biometric digital facial authentication... 11 May 2022 8:41 AM
View all Local
Former Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane in a critical condition in hospital The ANC caucus leader was involved in an accident on Monday night when he was travelling from Alexandra to his home. 10 May 2022 2:38 PM
Mabe: ANC will go into the national conference united ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe spoke to Mandy Weiner about President Cyril Ramaphosa's message to disgruntled delegates plead... 10 May 2022 2:26 PM
Mabuyane: EC will make sure Ramaphosa is re-elected as ANC president Eastern Cape ANC chairperson Oscar Mabuyane said Cyril Ramaphosa had championed renewal of the governing party and he must be give... 9 May 2022 7:09 PM
View all Politics
Kruger National Park hopes for competitive edge with R370m facilities upgrade John Maytham talks to managing executive of the Kruger National Park, Gareth Coleman, about the park's R370 million renovation it... 11 May 2022 10:02 AM
Marmite is getting restocked on SA's shelves - but jars are disappearing fast Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Martin Neethling, the chief marketing officer at PepsiCo Sub Saharan Africa. 11 May 2022 8:39 AM
'South Africa needs a Marshall Plan to end its load shedding nightmare' John Maytham interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland of EE Business Intelligence. 11 May 2022 6:39 AM
View all Business
WATCH: Doctor pulling cockroach out of woman's ear goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2022 9:32 AM
WATCH: LOL! Off-duty officer stopping runway taxi driver goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2022 9:15 AM
Feeling worn out? Try glamping in a locally manufactured yurt Bruce Whitfield chats to Tobin Davenport about Southern Yurts' camp sites and how they manufacture their own yurts. 10 May 2022 8:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
Boucher looking forward to taking Proteas to new heights after CSA drops charges Cricket South Africa determined there was no substantial basis for the charges after Mark Boucher apologised for his actions and f... 10 May 2022 12:54 PM
Cricket SA drops disciplinary charges against Mark Boucher The charges were instituted against Boucher following recommendations from the Social Justice & Nation-Building (SJN) after it mad... 10 May 2022 10:35 AM
WATCH: Let's go Laylay! Impressive kid outruns her competitors after slow start Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 May 2022 8:39 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Woman running with a cow's head crowned 'Looter of the year 2022' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 May 2022 8:41 AM
Gomora actor Siyabonga Zubane has passed away The 23-year-old played the role of Sdumo on Mzansi Magic telenovela Gomora. 7 May 2022 3:56 PM
We celebrate 8 Mzansi celeb moms and their awesome kids this Mother's Day From 947's Anele Mdoda to DJ Zinhle, Pearl Thusi, Zoleka Mandela, and more - these gorgeous moms show off their beautiful kids. 6 May 2022 1:19 PM
View all Entertainment
F1's ban on bling - but will Lewis Hamilton toe the line or pay a fine? Lewis Hamilton has suggested he will not fully comply with Formula One’s jewelry ban, but will a $250,000 fine change his mind? 10 May 2022 10:41 AM
US Senate to vote on abortion rights bill Bongani Bingwa speaks to senior health journalist at the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism, Joan van Dyk, for more. 10 May 2022 8:12 AM
Steenhuisen on visit to Ukraine: I wanted to see impact of war with my own eyes The DA leader’s recent visit to the war-torn country came under a lot of public scrutiny with some calling it a PR stunt. 9 May 2022 4:28 PM
View all World
SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute. 10 May 2022 9:31 PM
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
Sanlam and global player Allianz team up to create Pan-African insurance giant Bruce Whitfield discusses the joint venture with Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital 4 May 2022 6:56 PM
View all Africa
Everybody divides everyone into 'Us' and 'Them' – how do we get along? Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews “Moral Tribes: Emotion, Reason, and the Gap Between Us and Them” by Joshua Greene. 10 May 2022 1:34 PM
How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show. 5 May 2022 9:51 PM
[WATCH] 'Lovely to look at, but luxury advertising so formulaic it's ludicrous!' Where's the brand competitiveness? Andy Rice looks at Dolce & Gabbana's latest male fragrance campaign on The Money Show. 4 May 2022 8:45 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

K9 Leah, rescue dog who died in the line of duty in KZN floods, laid to rest

11 May 2022 9:39 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
KZN Floods
K9 Leah

Leah died during an operation in KwaZulu-Natal following the floods last month.

JOHANNESBURG - Police dog K9 Leah is being laid to rest in Durban on Wednesday.

Leah, from the Durban Central Search and Rescue unit, drowned last month, while conducting a search in the Msunduzi River for three victims of the KwaZulu-Natal floods.

Search and Rescue police officer Sergeant Busisiwe Mjwara also died in the same operation. It’s understood Leah had jumped into the river to try and assist Mjwara when she started experiencing difficulties.

Mjwara was laid to rest in Pietermaritzburg, a week afterwards.

On Wednesday, a service was held for Leah.

The service took place at Virginia Airport, from where the Search and Rescue operations in response to the floods have been based.

It saw police officers and members of the public gather together to bid Leah a final farewell.

The service was led by Lindy Swales, who lost her mother, Brenda Scriven, in 2016 and, along with her sisters, Tammy and Kirsty Scriven, has now started an NPO called Brenda’s Angels which works to raise funds to train Search and Rescue dogs, a critical part of rescue and recovery operations.

"We are brought together today to remember it is not just those with two legs who are born with a soul who have the courage to wear a badge," Swales said.

Speaking to the bond between Leah and her handler of 10 years, Mathews Phakathi, Swales said: “It was one of eternal trust in a language unique to you and them alone."

"May fond memories of your beloved Leah warm your heart every single day. We know you will miss your beautiful and loyal partner. Leah was your friend, yoru partner, yoru defender. You were her leader, her love, her life. She was yours - faithful and true to the last beat of her heart," Swales said.


This article first appeared on EWN : K9 Leah, rescue dog who died in the line of duty in KZN floods, laid to rest




11 May 2022 9:39 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
KZN Floods
K9 Leah

More from Local

Cape Town ranked 3rd best city in the world, but best for who?

11 May 2022 9:31 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA Cities Network's Kayla Hanna Brown, about what life is like for ordinary citizens in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fingerprints and face scans: Biometric data could soon be tied to your SIM card

11 May 2022 8:41 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gur Geva, co-founder and CEO of iiDENTIFii, specialists in remote biometric digital facial authentication.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Phaahla wants 2% health budget decrease avoided to stave off staff cuts

11 May 2022 8:36 AM

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Phaahla says they appreciate what has been allocated as it is more than what was allocated but it is still not enough.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Women vulnerable to impact of climate crisis - African Climate Reality Project

11 May 2022 8:00 AM

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, African Climate Reality Project branch manager Amy Gillian Thorp says due to cultural norms and policies women are often not supported.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'South Africa needs a Marshall Plan to end its load shedding nightmare'

11 May 2022 6:39 AM

John Maytham interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland of EE Business Intelligence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nathaniel Julies murder trial to start afresh after judge's death

11 May 2022 6:33 AM

The trial against three police officers Scorpion Ndyalvane, Caylene Whiteboy and Voster Netshiongolo was well under way when Judge Ramarumo Monama passed away.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand

10 May 2022 9:31 PM

The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Blow for Steinhoff as court grants media access to accounting fraud report

10 May 2022 7:48 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Rob Rose, editor of the Financial Mail and author of 'Steinheist'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Taxpayer could still be paying for SAA going forward'

10 May 2022 7:47 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Bloomberg News' Antony Sguazzin about how details of the Takatso deal were withheld from Treasury.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MPs question Gordhan on privatising SAA: Is it going to benefit the people?

10 May 2022 3:56 PM

Gordhan and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Tuesday briefed Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on the strategic equity partner process.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Phaahla wants 2% health budget decrease avoided to stave off staff cuts

Local

Women vulnerable to impact of climate crisis - African Climate Reality Project

Local

Fingerprints and face scans: Biometric data could soon be tied to your SIM card

Local

EWN Highlights

Court puts SAHRA heritage objects case against Nelson Mandela daughter on hold

11 May 2022 9:43 AM

K9 Leah, rescue dog who died in the line of duty in KZN floods, laid to rest

11 May 2022 9:39 AM

Cape Town ranked 3rd best city in the world, but best for who?

11 May 2022 9:31 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA