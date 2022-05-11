K9 Leah, rescue dog who died in the line of duty in KZN floods, laid to rest





JOHANNESBURG - Police dog K9 Leah is being laid to rest in Durban on Wednesday.

Leah, from the Durban Central Search and Rescue unit, drowned last month, while conducting a search in the Msunduzi River for three victims of the KwaZulu-Natal floods.

Search and Rescue police officer Sergeant Busisiwe Mjwara also died in the same operation. It’s understood Leah had jumped into the river to try and assist Mjwara when she started experiencing difficulties.

Mjwara was laid to rest in Pietermaritzburg, a week afterwards.

On Wednesday, a service was held for Leah.

The service took place at Virginia Airport, from where the Search and Rescue operations in response to the floods have been based.

It saw police officers and members of the public gather together to bid Leah a final farewell.

The service was led by Lindy Swales, who lost her mother, Brenda Scriven, in 2016 and, along with her sisters, Tammy and Kirsty Scriven, has now started an NPO called Brenda’s Angels which works to raise funds to train Search and Rescue dogs, a critical part of rescue and recovery operations.

"We are brought together today to remember it is not just those with two legs who are born with a soul who have the courage to wear a badge," Swales said.

Speaking to the bond between Leah and her handler of 10 years, Mathews Phakathi, Swales said: “It was one of eternal trust in a language unique to you and them alone."

"May fond memories of your beloved Leah warm your heart every single day. We know you will miss your beautiful and loyal partner. Leah was your friend, yoru partner, yoru defender. You were her leader, her love, her life. She was yours - faithful and true to the last beat of her heart," Swales said.

