Israel flight fright as passengers sent chilling pics of plane crash
- Every weekday morning, UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist joins Refilwe Moloto to unpack the stories making headlines around the globe
It sounds like the next installment of the American horror movie franchise Final Destination.
Passengers onboard an aircraft about to take off from Tel Aviv began to receive chilling images of a plane crash on their phones.
The pictures of the Turkish Airlines plane that crashed in Amsterdam in 2009 were sent via iPhone Airdrop on iPhone.
The incident caused widespread panic on the aircraft bound for Turkey and the flight was aborted.
It's reported nine people have now been arrested in connection with the incident.
The Israel Airports Authority says “The nine… are suspected of broadcasting images of an air disaster on the plane, causing panic and delaying the plane’s departure by several hours,”
“All nine suspects are being questioned by police,” it said in a statement.
The authority said the offence could be interpreted as a “terrorist threat”.
Passengers, en masse, began to receive messages on their phones of crashing planes.Adam Gilchrist, UK correspondent
The captain decided to go back to the terminal. If somebody is sending pictures of planes crashing into the ground, this does not look good.Adam Gilchrist, UK correspondent
All the passengers were inspected and their luggage checked again.Adam Gilchrist, UK correspondent
It appears the images were sent by someone on the plane.Adam Gilchrist, UK correspondent
Chilling pictures sent to 166 passengers onboard an Israel-to-Turkey flight sparked a mass panic. pic.twitter.com/wGDArxAVlG— Herbert Meck (@meck_herbert) May 11, 2022
RELATED: Stowaway survives flight to Amsterdam in undercarriage of South African plane
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Israel flight fright as passengers sent chilling pics of plane crash
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_40397021_view-of-beautiful-cloud-and-wing-of-airplane-from-window.html
