How corruption 'ruined such a beloved entity' and plunged SA into darkness
With the State Capture report released to President Cyril Ramaphosa on 29 April 2022, the fourth installment of the Report details the downfall and capture of power utility Eskom.
With South Africa trapped in an endless cycle of darkness, the capture brings light to the history of corruption, fraud, manipulation and collusion that has led to regular outages becoming the norm for the country.
Unpacking the report, legal journalist Karyn Maughan argues that what led to this crippling disaster began with the unlawful termination of four Eskom executives in March 2015.
This termination left the country befuddled because the termination came at the tail end of their suspensions despite not having any charges laid against them.
After years of not knowing of the country not knowing why they were abruptly axed and were left in the shadows, the report exposes how board members linked to the Gupta family used the termination of the four executives to usher in what could be described as one of the biggest examples of corruption in the country in the 21st century.
Clement Manyathela elaborates that this firing was key because it was the suspended executives who refused to take unlawful instructions from the Gupta-linked board and were silenced with exit packages, with each exec receiving millions of rands.
This package was essentially Eskom's public justification for the suspension of the executives which remained puzzling.
Essentially, these execs were baselessly suspended because they were blocking the siphoning of money from Eskom by Gupta-linked individuals through what was plainly manipulation, force, dishonesty and fraud.
Get a more in-depth look into the fourth volume of the State Capture report as Manyathela interviews Maughan and State Capture resistors, whistleblower Mosilo Mothepu and former Eskom CEO Tshepiso Matona above.
Eskom used to have a higher credit rating than South Africa at one stage. It had the best treasury in the power utility space and right now it's just a shadow of itself, that's how much corruption and politicians have ruined such a beloved entity of ours.Mosilo Mothepu, Whistleblower
We had been identified as obstacles to what was the agenda to capture Eskom, so I knew that we were being removed because we were considered uncooperative.Tshepiso Matona, Former Eskom CEO
