Schools breaking own rules on student disciplinary procedures - Equal Education





- Equal Education says a growing number of public schools are not following the correct procedures when disciplining learners

- It says parents are also not always aware of the processes which need to be followed when a learner violates the school's code of conduct

There's a growing concern that learners (and parents) don't have adequate representation when it comes to disciplinary hearings at school.

According to Equal Education, there are a number of public schools which are not following the correct procedures when a learner acts in defiance of an institution's code of conduct.

Moreover, it says a "disturbingly high" number of parents and students do not know the correct processes to be followed once a student is facing disciplinary action.

According to the South African Schools Act, a learner (facing disciplinary) is allowed to be represented by anyone chosen by the parents. Ebrahiem Daniels, Candidate attorney - Equal Education Law Centre

It can be a friend, a colleague, a family member, or even an attorney. Ebrahiem Daniels, Candidate attorney - Equal Education Law Centre

Daniels says Equal Education usually offers support either prior to, or even after the hearing has taken place, although there have been cases where they have acted as a students representative.

It's about capacity really, we are a small organisation. Ebrahiem Daniels, Candidate attorney - Equal Education Law Centre

Daniels says the South African Act and other pieces of legislation afford learners certain rights and those rights exist to safeguard learners.

We're not saying learners should not or cannot be removed from a school, but we are saying there are procedures in place that must be followed to safeguard the rights of the learners before you do that removal. Ebrahiem Daniels, Candidate attorney - Equal Education Law Centre

Parents and students need to be made aware that the Equal Education Law Centre is available to assist them in these matters, for free. Ebrahiem Daniels, Candidate attorney - Equal Education Law Centre

Daniels says a growing number of public schools are operating under the impression that they are autonomous organisations with complete discretion on how they deal with learners who contravene the school’s code of conduct.

But the school code of conduct must comply with the law, says Daniels.

