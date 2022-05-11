Economics 101: Unpacking recession with economist Xhanti Payi





As you may have heard multiple times before the South African economy is under constant strain.

While the beginning of 2020 brought about South Africa's exit from its longest recession in 28 years, between the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, load shedding and KZN floods the country's economic growth is still facing a considerable amount of challenges.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, economist and founding director at Nascence Advisory and Research Xhanti Payi, unpacks the South African economy, particularly explaining what recession means.

When a recession occurs, people and companies can see it through job losses and a decline in revenue, says Payi.

However, he adds that the greater impact of an economic recession is more so how it is explained and received.

The economist says when the public hears about a recession they start thinking about their financial future and respond to it.

This has a knock-on effect on the economy because businesses become more conscious of spending adding constraints to an already struggling economy.

Some businesses say well if the economy is doing badly maybe I shouldn't be hiring more people because maybe this thing is going to last. They start holding back plans to hire people. They hold back plans to invest in new infrastructure and new inventories. Xhanti Payi, Economist and founding director at Nascence Advisory and Research

This results in the postponement of hiring and investing with individuals cutting costs and spending less - begetting more economic downturn.

Payi adds that politicians should explain the extent of economic downturn in a way that outline if it is temporary or not.

Officials should also communicate if recovery will be short-lived or sustained in the future to avoid such issues.

I think its important to understand, really, where we are because the implications can be long lasting. Xhanti Payi, Economist and founding director at Nascence Advisory and Research

