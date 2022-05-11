



The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is aiming at nine corruption cases linked to state capture over the next six months.

The NPA's Investigating Directorate (ID) will be working hard to get these cases on the court roll despite resource constraints.

ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala-Seboka says the NPA has met with the leadership of the State Capture Commission to foster enhanced collaboration that will help fast-track the corruption cases.

RELATED: Those implicated in state capture must be removed from Parly and Cabinet - Outa

NPA boss Shamila Batohi told Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services on Tuesday that the ID has declared 82 investigations and enrolled 20 cases with 65 accused.

The directorate will prioritise the nine corruption matters for enrolment within the next six months.

Twala-Seboka says additional funding will help the NPA carry out a recruitment drive to respond to the Zondo Commission reports and strengthen the ID's capacity.

We are going to need some of the evidence that is still within the state capture commission hence the leadership met with the commission's top leadership to work out further devulging of infrmation on a quicker basis. Sindisiwe Twala-Seboka, Spokesperson - Investigating Directorate

The commission has agreed so that is going to help us a lot. Sindisiwe Twala-Seboka, Spokesperson - Investigating Directorate

Currently, we are committed to the [cases] that we've told Parliament about yesterday, that's about nine, in the next coming months. But in terms of any further, capacity will then come into question. Sindisiwe Twala-Seboka, Spokesperson - Investigating Directorate

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : NPA wants to prosecute 9 state capture cases in coming months