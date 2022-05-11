Mark Boucher's CSA disciplinary process 'not a waste of time' - cricket pundit
- The board of Cricket South Africa (CSA) withdrew all charges against national head coach, Mark Boucher, earlier this week
- Boucher had been due to face a disciplinary hearing following allegations of racism and gross misconduct
It's a story that has polarised cricket fans this week.
The dropping of disciplinary charges against national head coach, Mark Boucher.
The former wicketkeeper was due to face a disciplinary hearing on 16 May on charges of racism for bringing CSA into disrepute.
In revelations made in the Social Justice and Nation Building report, Boucher was alleged to have used racist and inappropriate language towards a teammate during his playing career.
On Monday, all charges against him were withdrawn, but anyone who says the process was a waste of time and money is being insensitive, says ESPNcricinfo's Firdose Moonda.
I don't think it was a waste of time at all, I think it was a necessary process that had to take place in order for cricket to start to confront the issues of the past, which had been swept under the carpet.Firdose Moonda, South Africa Correspondent - ESPNcricinfo
To give people a voice is never a waste of time.Firdose Moonda, South Africa Correspondent - ESPNcricinfo
However, Moonda concedes that there were some flaws in the way that the process was carried out.
I think the main issue is that the findings were tentative and it put Cricket South Africa in an impossible position.Firdose Moonda, South Africa Correspondent - ESPNcricinfo
They had to do something with these tentative findings, they couldn't ignore them.Firdose Moonda, South Africa Correspondent - ESPNcricinfo
So, how will this impact Cricket South Africa's reputation going forward?
Moonda says not going ahead with Boucher's disciplinary hearing given the lack of witnesses has perhaps helped CSA 'save face,' but what remains to be seen is what can be done with the Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) process.
How can they ensure that grievances are heard and that team culture is addressed?Firdose Moonda, South Africa Correspondent - ESPNcricinfo
Neither are the issues limited to race and racism but also an environment of toxic masculinity, says Moonda.
Cricket South Africa has for two years lurched from crisis to crisis.Firdose Moonda, South Africa Correspondent - ESPNcricinfo
Source : @OfficialCSA/Twitter
