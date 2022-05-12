International Museum Month: Don't miss this outdoor vintage motor show

Streaming issues? Report here
702-mandywiener-thumbnailjpg 702-mandywiener-thumbnailjpg
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:05
NPA in court in a bid to ensure Gupta assets remain in state custody.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sindisiwe Twala Seboka -Investigating Directorate Spokesperson
Today at 12:10
Minister Gungubele briefs media on outcomes of the cabinet meeting held on the 11th of May 2022.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 12:15
Suspected Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe has appeared in court and his case has been postponed to June 9 after the state requested time for further investigation.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:23
Analysis: Eskom Lodshedding Stage 2.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Chris Yelland - Managing director at EE Business Intelligence.
Today at 12:27
ANC Gauteng Elective Conference will not be convening this weekend.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Levy Ndou - Political Analyst at ...
Today at 12:37
Court hands own judgement on Divorce law.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Billy Gundelfinger, Divorce and criminal attorney.
Today at 12:41
SAMA accuses government of failing to hire and train doctors or nurses and other healthcare professionals.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa - Vice-Chairperson and spokeserson at South African Medical Association
Today at 12:45
Mining Indabda Wrap- Experts make a call for small scale and artisinal mining to b formalised.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
Today at 12:52
Mandy's book of the week: Better Choices.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof Haroon Bhorat, Author
Today at 12:56
Mandy's book of the week: Better Choices.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof Haroon Bhorat, Author
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WATCH: Video of residents using buckets to fill fire truck with water goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 May 2022 9:21 AM
'JJ is going to donate lot of money to lawyers' for Cope claims - Trevor Manuel Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Trevor Manuel says he was not part of the formation of the Congress of the People and the media must n... 12 May 2022 8:11 AM
Sassa urges grant recipients to use other payment methods due to 'challenges' The agency said that grant recipients would receive a PIN code for them to access their money at certain retail outlets, like supe... 12 May 2022 7:58 AM
View all Local
Trevor Manuel: I'm no longer an ANC member, party never the same after Polokwane Former African National Congress NEC member Trevor Manuel says the party was never the same after the Polokwane conference in 2007... 12 May 2022 10:30 AM
DA Joburg under administration: 'Internal interventions' in the pipeline John Perlman speaks to DA Johannesburg administrator, Thomas Walters, on the underperformance of the party. 12 May 2022 6:44 AM
R22m SA flag? It's a 'monument to democracy', explains Dept of Arts and Culture Thembinkosi Mabaso, National Herald of South Africa, director of The SA Bureau of Heraldry explains the project to John Maytham. 12 May 2022 6:30 AM
View all Politics
If a TOTAL blackout happens, will your insurance pay? Africa Melane interviews Constantia Insurance Company CEO Peter Todd. 12 May 2022 11:48 AM
Netflix plans to introduce ads and password sharing fees The note also stated that although the service has over 222 million subscribers, 100 million of them access the app through someon... 12 May 2022 6:19 AM
Banks are NOT allowed to collect on a debt that has prescribed - Ombudsman Wendy Knowler shares another hair-raising case study, this one highlighted in the Ombudsman for Banking Services' report. 11 May 2022 10:07 PM
View all Business
Joburg City guide: Seven must-see arts & culture events for the weekend All the world’s a stage this weekend as Johannesburg hosts comedy, art, theatre festivals and everything in between. Check out the... 12 May 2022 11:42 AM
WATCH: Passenger with zero flight experience safely landing a plane goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 May 2022 8:54 AM
International Museum Month: Don't miss this outdoor vintage motor show The James Hall Museum of Transport will be hosting a curated outdoor vintage motor show for Joburg’s car enthusiasts, young and ol... 12 May 2022 6:17 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA is unlikely to host the Rugby World Cup again Rugby Africa, the continent’s governing body, voted against South Africa, making the betrayal even more hurtful but not surprising... 11 May 2022 4:49 PM
Mark Boucher's CSA disciplinary process 'not a waste of time' - cricket pundit Mandy Weiner is joined by Firdose Moonda of ESPNcricinfo to unpack the latest on the dropping of charges against Mark Boucher. 11 May 2022 2:14 PM
'PR nightmare for Safa that the launch went ahead without Ria Ledwaba' Mandy Wiener interviews Sunday Times soccer writer Marc Strydom about the SA Football Association presidency. 11 May 2022 1:19 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Woman running with a cow's head crowned 'Looter of the year 2022' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 May 2022 8:41 AM
Gomora actor Siyabonga Zubane has passed away The 23-year-old played the role of Sdumo on Mzansi Magic telenovela Gomora. 7 May 2022 3:56 PM
We celebrate 8 Mzansi celeb moms and their awesome kids this Mother's Day From 947's Anele Mdoda to DJ Zinhle, Pearl Thusi, Zoleka Mandela, and more - these gorgeous moms show off their beautiful kids. 6 May 2022 1:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Israel flight fright as passengers sent chilling pics of plane crash Nine people have been arrested over the incident which played out onboard an Israeli aircraft bound for Turkey. 11 May 2022 10:44 AM
Cape Town ranked 3rd best city in the world, but best for who? Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA Cities Network's Kayla Hanna Brown, about what life is like for ordinary citizens in Cape Town. 11 May 2022 9:31 AM
F1's ban on bling - but will Lewis Hamilton toe the line or pay a fine? Lewis Hamilton has suggested he will not fully comply with Formula One’s jewelry ban, but will a $250,000 fine change his mind? 10 May 2022 10:41 AM
View all World
SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute. 10 May 2022 9:31 PM
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
Sanlam and global player Allianz team up to create Pan-African insurance giant Bruce Whitfield discusses the joint venture with Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital 4 May 2022 6:56 PM
View all Africa
'It's not inside, it's onnn top' - iconic, but has Nestlé milked it dry? The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa. 11 May 2022 8:29 PM
Everybody divides everyone into 'Us' and 'Them' – how do we get along? Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews “Moral Tribes: Emotion, Reason, and the Gap Between Us and Them” by Joshua Greene. 10 May 2022 1:34 PM
How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show. 5 May 2022 9:51 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

International Museum Month: Don't miss this outdoor vintage motor show

12 May 2022 6:17 AM
by Palesa Manaleng
Tags:
Transport
International Museum Month
Creative Native Vintage Motor Show and Picnic
James Hall Museum of Transport

The James Hall Museum of Transport will be hosting a curated outdoor vintage motor show for Joburg’s car enthusiasts, young and old, to celebrate International Museum Month on 28 May.

JOHANNESBURG – When last did you visit a museum? Do they even still matter, or are they just taking up space?

The James Hall Museum of Transport spoke to Eyewitness News about the importance of museums and their upcoming Creative Native Vintage Motor Show and Picnic as museums around the world celebrate International Museum Month in May.

“The importance of museums goes beyond the traditional function of preserving heritage. Today, museums serve as spaces for dialogue and conversations around relevant societal issues. But most importantly, museums today are giving the younger generation the power to re-write and tell their own stories within the context of history,” said Gaisang Sathekge, the museum's chief curator.

The James Hall Museum of Transport in Johannesburg is the largest and most comprehensive museum of land transport in South Africa. It was established by the late Jimmie Hall, together with the City of Johannesburg in February 1964.

“The museum has an extensive collection of elegant vintage cars, motorbikes, bicycles, steam engines, trams, trolleybuses, and locomotives amongst many other historical forms of transport.”

Some of Gauteng’s trendy vintage car clubs, such as CIAO (Classic Italian Auto Owners), and various other vintage car collectors have been invited to this thrilling showcase of Joburg’s urban culture.

Sathekge said the museum would love it if the general public could bring their vintage cars, motorbikes, and bicycles on the day to celebrate the history and culture of transport.

So, if you have that Benz Velo, that 1903 Ford Model A, a sexy Escort Mk1 Perana, or that old school carriage - the museum wants you to dust them off and go have fun with them.

“We have invited various vintage car clubs from all over the province, including meme era of the general public who also collect vintage cars to participate in this curated outdoor vintage motor show. There has been an overwhelming response from the public.”

Sathekge also said May was an important month to promote a museum-going culture in South Africa.

It is also an opportune moment to give communities the power to write their history and to re-imagine their own heritage at a time where culture is dynamic and constantly changing.

“It only makes sense to understand the evolution of movement in a city that has a rich history that spans across the pre-colonial era to post-apartheid. The historical narrative of transport in SA shows how far we have advanced technologically and that’s very encouraging for a developing country such as ours.”

According to the International Council of Museums, the objective of International Museum Day is to raise awareness about the fact that: “Museums are an important means of cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures and development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace amongst peoples.”

The council further points out that museums have the power to transform the world around us. As incomparable places of discovery, they teach us about our past and open our minds to new ideas - two essential steps in building a better future.

The James Hall Museum of Transport said vendors who traded in vintage goods were welcomed.

Added to the vintage car show, guests can look forward to guided museum tours to view their valuable transport collection, artefacts and memorabilia and thrilling bus rides on the historic 1952 London Bus will also be on offer.

“Visitors are encouraged to bring their picnic blankets, cushions, and chairs to enjoy the activities of the day in a relaxed environment. The event is free to the public but visitors will need to register and redeem their free tickets on the Howler website. Public parking is available at the Pioneer Park just next door to the museum. Visitors are encouraged to use Uber as parking is limited.”

Sathekge said this family fun day would be accompanied by a vintage craft market, live bands and DJs and, to keep up with the theme of the day, vintage food trucks would be selling food and refreshments to visitors.

The line-up includes some of Jozi’s top and upcoming live bands and DJs such as BCUC, The Charles Gene Suite, Kitchen Mess, Kamo Matsoso, DJ Mamthug, DJ SediSoul, DJs Nikita & TopNotch and DJ Tataplz.

The James Hall Museum of Transport will be hosting a curated outdoor vintage motor show for Joburg’s car enthusiasts, young and old, to celebrate International Museum Month on 28 May.


This article first appeared on EWN : International Museum Month: Don't miss this outdoor vintage motor show




12 May 2022 6:17 AM
by Palesa Manaleng
Tags:
Transport
International Museum Month
Creative Native Vintage Motor Show and Picnic
James Hall Museum of Transport

More from Lifestyle

If a TOTAL blackout happens, will your insurance pay?

12 May 2022 11:48 AM

Africa Melane interviews Constantia Insurance Company CEO Peter Todd.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joburg City guide: Seven must-see arts & culture events for the weekend

12 May 2022 11:42 AM

All the world’s a stage this weekend as Johannesburg hosts comedy, art, theatre festivals and everything in between. Check out the city guide:

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Passenger with zero flight experience safely landing a plane goes viral

12 May 2022 8:54 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banks are NOT allowed to collect on a debt that has prescribed - Ombudsman

11 May 2022 10:07 PM

Wendy Knowler shares another hair-raising case study, this one highlighted in the Ombudsman for Banking Services' report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's not inside, it's onnn top' - iconic, but has Nestlé milked it dry?

11 May 2022 8:29 PM

The week's advertising heroes and zeros with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Doctor pulling cockroach out of woman's ear goes viral

11 May 2022 9:32 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: LOL! Off-duty officer stopping runway taxi driver goes viral

11 May 2022 9:15 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Marmite is getting restocked on SA's shelves - but jars are disappearing fast

11 May 2022 8:39 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Martin Neethling, the chief marketing officer at PepsiCo Sub Saharan Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Feeling worn out? Try glamping in a locally manufactured yurt

10 May 2022 8:13 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Tobin Davenport about Southern Yurts' camp sites and how they manufacture their own yurts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Everybody divides everyone into 'Us' and 'Them' – how do we get along?

10 May 2022 1:34 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews “Moral Tribes: Emotion, Reason, and the Gap Between Us and Them” by Joshua Greene.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Trevor Manuel: I'm no longer an ANC member, party never the same after Polokwane

Politics

Banks are NOT allowed to collect on a debt that has prescribed - Ombudsman

Business Lifestyle Opinion

Sassa urges grant recipients to use other payment methods due to 'challenges'

Local

EWN Highlights

[WATCH] Buckets used to fill empty fire truck due to ongoing Koster water crisis

12 May 2022 11:47 AM

Cabinet welcomes arrests made in connection with Hillary Gardee's murder

12 May 2022 11:21 AM

With budget cuts looming, Hospersa calls for better appreciation of nurses

12 May 2022 11:16 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA